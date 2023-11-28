CM Punk made a stunning return on Saturday at Survivor Series 2023, making his first appearance in a WWE ring since January 2014.

Many WWE fans and Superstars were happy to see Punk back, but one man who most definitely wasn't was Seth Rollins, with the pair reportedly legitimately not liking each other.

The issues were clear for all to see on WWE Raw last night too, as prior to Punk's promo in the main event of the show, his first in close to a decade, Rollins took some shots at Triple H's newest recruit.

CM Punk has returned to WWE

The world is still buzzing from an amazing edition of Survivor Series: WarGames. From an action-packed women's WarGames match to a star-studded men's WarGames match, show turned out to be one of the most successful events in WWE history.

Though the event had plenty of storytelling to be a success, the iconic return from Randy Orton had the roof blown off the Allstate Arena. However, little did the fans know, Triple H had another surprise planned to end things on a high note.

Right when Cody Rhodes & co celebrated their WarGames victory, CM Punk made a return, leading to one of the loudest pops in wrestling history. However, one man who was apparently furious at his return, was the World Heavyweight Champion, Seth Rollins.

Fan footage from the event has shown that Rollins was incredibly irate when Punk's music hit, and chatter online questioned whether or not the reaction was legitimate, or part of an elaborate work leading to a match or storyline between the two.

Seth Rollins took shots at CM Punk on WWE Raw

Rollins' outburst at Survivor Series wasn't captured by WWE cameras, but rather by fans in attendance at the show. The fact it was fan footage rather than WWE's that showed Rollins' reaction led to many believing that his reaction was legitimate, and not part of the show.

However, what happened on Raw has seemingly put that to bed, as during his promo on last night's show, Rollins fired some shots at the ‘Best in the World’, clearly hinting at a rivalry in the future. Seth called Punk a ‘hypocrite’ in response to the crowd chanting his name, which you can see below.

While Rollins name-dropped Punk during his segment, the ex-AEW star didn't directly mention the former Shield member during his main event promo. However, Punk clearly referred to the 2019 Royal Rumble match winner when he revealed that some people backstage weren’t excited about seeing him back.

Rollins and Punk's issues are going to make their way to TV before too long, if reports are to be believed, with it being claimed that the two men will be sharing the ring for a match at the Royal Rumble in January 2024, likely for Seth's World Heavyweight Championship.

The match is expected to be Punk's first major outing following his return to WWE, but it's unclear whether or not Triple H is going to have him wrestle on either Raw or SmackDown during a show either in the remainder of 2023 or next year.

However, Rollins will be defending his title before then, that's for sure, as WWE has confirmed that the World Heavyweight Championship will be on the line during Raw next week when Seth shares the ring with Jey Uso after the former Bloodline member saved him from an attack at the hands of Drew McIntyre during this week's show.