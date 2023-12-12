The backstage issues between CM Punk and Seth Rollins are no secret. The two major stars have legitimate beef dating back years, and, in the past, both men have taken shots at the other, and held nothing back when it comes to revealing their deepest personal animosities.

CM Punk's return to WWE at the 2023 Survivor Series came as a shock to the entire wrestling world. While Punk and Rollins look set to engage in a rivalry for the World Heavyweight Championship sooner rather than later, it doesn't look like the two men are set to become the best of friends behind the scenes any time soon.

Over the weekend, Rollins himself made a media appearance and shared some new information about his deep-rooted beef with the ex-AEW star in what appeared to be a legitimate shoot, that will likely play into the Seth and Punk storyline on television.

Rollins has been leading the headlines as of late, since footage emerged showing his furious reaction to Punk making a surprise return to WWE at Survivor Series. In the leaked fan footage, Rollins is shown screaming obscenities towards Punk and having to be held back while Punk made his return and greeted the electric audience in attendance.

While this is presumed to be a work to generate heat heading into the potential upcoming feud between Punk and Seth, it has to be said that the backstage issues between the two massive superstars were clearly in Rollins' mind throughout the closing of the event.

Over the weekend, Rollins appeared on the SI Media podcast, and wasn't about to hold anything back when talking about Punk. The former Shield member shared information about why he has a genuine hatred for Punk during the shoot, and even went as far as to reference his widely publicised falling out with another former friend, Colt Cabana

CM Punk said some really bad things about me, talked down about me for years, and the company for years. I'm talking some really bad stuff. Called me a bootlicker and crap like that. You don't know me. You don't know what I stand for. I'm a loyal person and I felt pretty insulted by a lot of the ways he treated me, treated the place I work for, treated friends that I worked with. I don't need to get into any of the stuff with Colt Cabana if you want to look at that kind of stuff, that's out there. Just the way he treated people

CM Punk & Seth Rollins will feud in 2024

Last night on Raw, Punk chose to sign exclusively with Monday Night Raw, turning down offers from NXT and Friday Night SmackDown.

Rollins' shoot comments on Punk over the weekend may have come as a shock to WWE fans, especially considering the two wrestlers are now working for the same company. Despite this, it looks like the company will still be working towards the Punk and Seth feud as of this writing.

Following his shoot interview, Rollins also took a further shot at CM Punk at a live event over the weekend where he stated that he was the real 'Best in the World', with the pair having their first face-to-face interaction in the ring on Raw this week.

