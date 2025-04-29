Seth Rollins set the tone for Monday Night Raw on the 28th of April by combining his trademark bravado with a striking fashion choice and an unexpected team-up. In the show’s opening segment, Rollins appeared flanked by rising star Bron Breakker and veteran strategist Paul Heyman, unveiling a partnership that immediately caught the attention of the WWE Universe.

Rollins wasted no time in laying down his vision, proclaiming himself the most capable contender to carry WWE forward. His confident delivery, backed by Breakker’s imposing presence and Heyman’s managerial acumen, sent a clear message: Rollins intends to reshape the landscape of sports entertainment.

The Coat Seth Rollins Wore on WWE Raw

It cost the Superstar thousands

While the new alliance made headlines, it was Rollins’ outrageous coat that dominated social-media chatter. The WWE star stepped into the ring wearing an ornate piece that fused contemporary streetwear with couture flair, complete with bold patterns and plush tailoring. Fans and fashion insiders alike took to X to dissect every stitch and silhouette.

Reports quickly identified the coat as a creation by high-end Pakistani brand Rastah. Rollins debuted the same garment during his promo and then again at ringside for the main event, underlining its significance to his new on-screen persona.

It turns out that the coat carries a serious investment: $13,500 (around £10,900).

What Happened With Seth Rollins on WWE Raw

He brutally attacked Sami Zayn alongside his new stablemate Bron Breakker

Towards the end of the show, Sami Zayn made his return in response to an earlier invitation to join Rollins’ faction, where Zayn gave a heartfelt speech that ended with him telling Rollins to “go to hell.” That led to an impromptu main event between Zayn and Bron Breakker, who wasted no time in the contest and unleashed a relentless series of spears, forcing the referee to stop the contest for his opponent's safety.

After the match, Rollins, still draped in his luxurious coat, stormed the ring and delivered a devastating Curb Stomp to his former friend as he was being attended to by WWE staff, cementing the faction’s ruthless debut.