WWE have had an unprecedented start to the new year. With a historic Netflix debut under their belt, the first Saturday Night's Main Event and a record-breaking Royal Rumble PLE, it is all good news as the WWE embarks on the Road to WrestleMania. However, one small blip in a positive start to 2025 occurred at their Raw on Netflix debut. When Hulk Hogan appeared, it was a segment that stuck out like a sore thumb on a card filled with great moments. Receiving the boo's he rightfully deserves, Seth Rollins has opened up on how 'happy' the Hulkster's negative reception made him.

WWE's Raw on Netflix debut was a historic moment for both Netflix and professional wrestling. The first-of-its-kind deal that sees live sports air on the streaming service, it took $5 billion for the agreement to occur. The debut show was given a WrestleMania-esque card as the WWE attempted to attract new viewers. From Rollins versus CM Punk to Rhea Ripley against Liv Morgan, it was a largely positively received debut. However, a promotional segment for Hulk Hogan saw things go downhill quickly, as the Hulkster was drowned with boos. A moment that The Undertaker enjoyed, Seth Rollins has come out to reveal that he feels the same way as the Deadman.

Seth Rollins Reveals Thoughts on Hulk Hogan's Boos

The Visionary enjoyed the Raw on Netflix reception

Credit: WWE

Hulk Hogan had an immensely successful in-ring career. Deserving of his Hall of Fame induction, no one can take away the Hulkster's mainstream popularity and dominance within professional wrestling. However, it is the actions of Hogan outside the ring that have cast him in an unfavourable light. Airing numerous discriminatory and vile comments across various mediums, Hogan's inability to apologise has seen both wrestlers and wrestling fans attempt to hold him accountable. Unapologetic for the harm he's caused, many have expressed their hatred for Hogan. One WWE Superstar who seemingly feels this way is Seth Rollins, as he's revealed on Good Morning Football just how happy he was seeing Hogan get booed.

"I am all for people getting what they deserve, that’s how I feel about Hulk Hogan getting booed. If you are getting booed by the masses, there is a reason for it. I don’t know if Hulk fully understands the scope, but people get what they deserve. So I’m happy to see it, I love to see it."

Rollins Opens Up on His Hogan Dilemma

The former World Champion once loved Hogan

Having grown up in an era where Hogan was on top, Rollins' decision to dislike Hogan has come at the cost of losing respect for the man who got him into the business. Making it clear that Hogan needs to be held accountable before anyone can move on, Rollins did reveal he still respects the Hulkster for what he did in the business.

"He's [Hogan] the guy that got me into this industry as far as love for professional wrestling. So I’ll never take that away from him ... but I do think there’s some responsibility that he needs to own up to that he hasn’t yet."