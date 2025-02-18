Summary Finn Balor appeared to kick out late during the match against Seth Rollins.

Seth Rollins expressed frustration with the botched count to the referee.

Rollins ultimately secured the victory and qualified for the Elimination Chamber, despite the controversy

This week's main event of WWE RAW on Netflix featured a qualifying match between Seth Rollins and Finn Balor to determine the sixth and final spot of the men's Elimination Chamber on March 1st. The two long-time rivals put together an incredible match that saw intense back-and-forth action.

During the bout, however, there appeared to be a botch that wasn't supposed to happen. The five-time WWE Champion delivered a Pedigree to finish off Balor. The Visionary covered his opponent for the three count, but The Judgment Day leader kicked out in the nick of time to keep the match going. Or did he? From the looks of it, it seemed like Balor was not able to get his shoulder up in time, while the referee visibly cut off his three count.

Seth Rollins' Reaction to Controversial Moment on RAW

Rollins wasn't happy with the botched count

Rollins did not look too happy with the controversial moment. As he rested on the bottom rope, he appeared to mouth, 'What was that?' and later got into the face of the official.

Nonetheless, the show had to go on as The Visionary had to finish off the Irish star to qualify for the Elimination Chamber. But before doing so, he had two words for the referee.

Rollins ended up securing the victory after delivering a stomp to Balor. Following the match, The Architect appeared to have put the controversy behind him and shook the referee's hand. With the win, Rollins has booked his ticket to Toronto, Canada, joining John Cena, CM Punk, Drew McIntyre, Damian Priest, and Logan Paul.

Elimination Chamber Field Set for March 1st

This year's men's Elimination Chamber is one of the most stacked fields in the match's history. A lot is on the line for all the competitors in this match. The winner on March 1st will earn the right to face Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 41 for the Undisputed WWE Championship.

Cena is looking to earn his last shot of winning his 17th world title at the Grandest Stage of Them All, while CM Punk is still hoping to fulfill a lifelong dream of headlining the Show of Shows. As for Rollins, while he also aims to get a shot at Rhodes, he still has some unfinished business with Punk. He would love nothing more than to keep the Chicago-native's dream of main eventing WrestleMania a fantasy.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Seth Rollins has appeared in three Elimination Chamber matches but has yet to make a single elimination in the match. Should he lose and go without pinning or submitting an opponent on March 1st, he will hold the record for most appearances (4) without any eliminations.

Seth Rollins Elimination Chamber Appearances Year Prize Winner 2018 WWE Universal Championship Match at WrestleMania 34 Roman Reigns 2022 WWE Championship Brock Lesnar 2023 United States Championship Austin Theory