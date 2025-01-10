Summary Seth Rollins' WrestleMania 31 cash-in is the greatest Money in the Bank cash-in of all time.

Seth revealed his WrestleMania moment almost didn't happen due to time constraints.

Rollins admitted that he came up with the idea to cash in at WrestleMania.

A five-time WWE Champion, a Grand Slam champion, a Royal Rumble winner, and a Money in the Bank winner, Seth Rollins has built a resume worthy of the WWE Hall of Fame. At 38 years old, The Visionary has accomplished a lot in the WWE. He is always capable of putting together five-star matches in the ring, he's terrific on the microphone, and he has always been featured as one of the main attractions of the company. While Rollins has had plenty of special moments, his historic cash-in at WrestleMania 31 is arguably the best one.

Seth Rollins' "Heist of the Century" is widely regarded as the greatest Money in the Bank cash-in of all time. Rollins crashed the main event between Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns and walked out with the WWE World Heavyweight Championship. With that, Seth became the first superstar to successfully cash in Money in the Bank and walk out with the world title. However, Rollins' WrestleMania moment almost did not happen.

Seth Rollins' WrestleMania 31 Cash-In

Seth almost did not get his Mania moment