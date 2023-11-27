Highlights Seth Rollins expresses frustration at CM Punk's return, calling him a "cancer" and wanting him to stay away from WWE.

Rollins emphasises the importance of focusing on the people who have worked to make WWE successful, rather than a returning wrestler who has criticised the company.

It is unclear if Rollins' comments are setting up a potential feud or if he genuinely holds animosity towards Punk, but their conflict could lead to an epic showdown.

Seth Rollins is still not ready to move on from CM Punk's shock return at Survivor Series as he has addressed the situation at a WWE Live Event, with fan footage emerging of exactly what he said about the returning Superstar.

CM Punk defied all expectations and made his WWE return after a decade away from the company, making himself known at the end of WWE's Survivor Series event. It created one of the largest crowd reactions in recent times, similar to when he made his AEW debut, he is a man that knows how to get a reaction.

Seth Rollins not happy to see CM Punk

Among these mostly positive reactions, though, was a visibly irate Seth Rollins, who was seen cussing and throwing up middle fingers at the 'Best in the World', and threatening to "knock him out," all while being pinned back by Michael Cole and Corey Graves. Seth Rollins has made it public knowledge that he isn't the biggest fan of CM Punk, going as far to call him a "cancer" that needs to "stay away" from WWE. Unfortunately for Seth Rollins, he didn't stay away, and they are now colleagues once again, something he is clearly struggling to come to terms with.

WWE were in Peoria, Illinois for a house show, where Rollins managed to retain his World Heavyweight Championship against Drew McIntyre, however, the real story of the night is what came afterward.

Still bubbling with anger, Seth Rollins grabbed a microphone and voiced his frustration at the return of CM Punk. Before being able to get any words out, the Illinois crowd were serenading him with CM Punk chants, attempting to egg on an angered Rollins. He opened up by saying: "You already know how I feel about that."

A sentence that says so much, Rollins continued by saying: “I'm not going to waste any more breath on somebody that’s been gone for eight years, has done nothing but try & tear this place down.” CM Punk hasn't hidden from speaking about WWE in his time away, with his infamous podcast with Colt Cabana following his firing being the go to. His AEW run was also littered with numerous shots, with Punk mentioning how the "grass isn't always greener." He has also taken shots at WWE wrestlers online, most notably The Miz.

Rollins finished his speech saying: "I want to use my breath to talk about the people who worked to make WWE the hottest ticket in town." Clearly fed up with seeing or speaking about CM Punk, Rollins is doing what he has done best over the years, and that is advocating for the WWE. He mentions how it should be the fans in attendance and the people in the back who should be getting spoken about, not a returning wrestler who has done nothing but hate on the place he is returning to.

Video: Seth Rollins talks about CM Punk at a house show

Again, it is unknown at this point in time if all of this is being done to plant the seeds for an eventual feud, or if this is Rollins being open and honest. However, it is possible that both could be true. Professional wrestling is best when the lines are blurred, and if both men can put any personal grievances aside to do business, then fans could be in for the feud of a lifetime.