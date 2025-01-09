Summary WWE Raw on Netflix featured legends and current stars, promising a bright future.

Decade-long feud between Seth Rollins and CM Punk was real and intense.

Rollins expressed deep animosity towards Punk, calling him a "cancer" to his career.

With WWE's Netflix era underway, the show marked the decade-long wait for CM Punk and Seth Rollins to lock-up. A match that received the praise of the WWE Universe, it is safe to say the feud was as real as it can get, as Rollins opened up on real hatred over his Netflix dance partner.

A card built to replicate a WrestleMania show, WWE's Raw on Netflix debut got off to the perfect start. With the legends of yesteryear, like The Undertaker, The Rock, who confused the masses and Hulk Hogan, who was booed out of the arena, the casual fan was treated to an ideal reintroduction to the product.

A card that blended the past with the present, matches featuring Roman Reigns, Rollins and Rhea Ripley had fans excited about WWE's future on Netflix. Ending a feud that was years in the making, the aforementioned Rollins has opened up on his relationship with Punk, and the Architect did not hold back.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: CM Punk and Seth Rollins have wrestled each other twice in singles action, with Punk holding a 2-0 record over his long-time rival.

The history of Seth Rollins and CM Punk

The pair have a complicated decade-long past

When Rollins debuted on WWE's main roster as part of The Shield, it was all because of CM Punk. Embroiled in a feud with Ryback, Punk felt like he needed a group of mercenaries at his disposal at any time. The Best in the World did the unforeseen and hand-picked talent from NXT to form the trio that the WWE Universe still reminisce over. Having been selected by the Voice of the Voiceless for the faction, it would have been easy to assume that he and Rollins had a great relationship, but this wasn't the case.

When Punk left WWE in 2014, he didn't shy away from telling the world how he felt. Comments that angered Rollins, who had become the face of the WWE to a degree, the pair would butt heads across various mediums. Having returned to WWE in 2023, Punk and Rollins' feud was as real as wrestling gets. Speaking to Chris Van Vliet on his Insight podcast, the former five-time world champion reflected on his promo battles against Punk:

"These are things that I've thought about saying publicly for a long time and things I've wanted to say to his face for a long time".

Why Rollins Dislikes Punk

The former five-time World Champion didn't hold back

Promo battles that obfuscated the real-life feelings between the two, it is clear Rollins had been waiting a long time to say the things he did. A feud that must have been cathartic for the pair, allowing them to fire off at each other, Rollins went on to reveal what his issue with Punk is:

“Most of the time, I didn’t want to acknowledge his existence because he really was such a cancer to my career for many years, an intentional one. It seemed like every time he could take a potshot at me or the company, he was trying to”.

Having had the physical battle they had waited a decade for, it is clear no love is lost between the pair. Whether they meet again in a WWE ring is yet to be seen, but Raw's premiere left a lot to be desired despite being a fantastic match.