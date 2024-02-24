Highlights Seth Rollins was set to defend his title against Bronson Reed at Elimination Chamber before his injury.

Plans changed due to Rollins' injury against Jinder Mahal, leading to Reed not being on the card.

Reed's absence allowed him to be present for the birth of his child, a better occasion for him personally.

Seth Rollins' original Elimination Chambers plans before his injury have now been revealed. On Saturday, WWE headed to Perth, Australia, to put on the Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event. It was the final stop on the road to WrestleMania (excluding NXT special events) and over 50,000 people filed into Optus Stadium to watch the WWE pay-per-view ever to emanate from Down Under.

In terms of the matches that those in Australia got to see, two Elimination Chamber matches which saw both Drew McIntyre and Becky Lynch earn WrestleMania opportunities for Raw’s top championships. The Irishman will battle Rhea Ripley who triumphantly retained her Women’s World Title against Nia Jax in the show’s main event, and McIntyre will face off yet again with Seth Rollins. But, the World Heavyweight Champion didn’t make a defence of his title in Australia due to being medically disqualified.

Instead, The Visionary was joined by Cody Rhodes to be a joint guest on the Grayson Waller Effect, a talk show hosted by the Aussie Icon in front of his home people. Here, they played off the idea that Waller had been given tips by Roman Reigns as to how to deal with Rhodes and Rollins, telling the duo to acknowledge The Tribal Chief and asking leading questions that were unfair to the babyfaces.

The segment strived to build hype for WrestleMania and even featured Cody Rhodes laying down a one-on-one challenge for a future match with The Rock. But, given a new report, we now know that Rollins was initially set to defend his title at Elimination Chamber.

Seth Rollins was supposed to wrestle Bronson Reed at Elimination Chamber

His injury against Jinder Mahal put an end to those plans

Per Fightful Select, it’s believed that Seth Rollins was initially pencilled in to face Bronson Reed for the World Heavyweight Championship in Perth, Australia, with this even being teased on Raw prior to Rollins’ injury.

“Fightful Select has learned that Bronson Reed was slated for a huge spot on the Elimination Chamber show in his home country. Originally, Reed was scheduled to face Seth Rollins in a World Heavyweight Championship match, hinted at in promos where he said he was coming after a champion that had no idea it was coming.”

Reed would’ve brought the total number of Australians on show in their homeland to four, joining Waller, Ripley and Indi Hartwell. However, Rollins’ injury made any defence of the World Heavyweight Championship impossible, as the current champion looks to make a full recovery before walking into WrestleMania with the gold. Luckily, Seth announced at Elimination Chamber that he’s very close to being medically cleared.

Of course, this isn’t the only time that plans have changed recently for Raw’s top men’s title, as CM Punk was likely to be part of the championship picture prior to his torn triceps.

Bronson Reed didn't end up on the card

His wife gave birth

Following Rollins' injury, plans changed and Reed was instead offered the chance to qualify for the Elimination Chamber match that would take place on the card. Unfortunately, he came out on the losing end of his qualifying match against Bobby Lashley, and he was essentially written out of any chance of appearing on the show.

Regardless, Reed’s absence from the Australia show freed him up to be in his home country for a much better occasion; to become a father. He announced the news on social media, offering it up as an explanation for why he missed out on appearing in his home country. We wish him all the best in his new journey into fatherhood.

As always, should more come out about the plans for Seth Rollins’ World Heavyweight Title reign, GiveMeSport will keep you informed.