WWE have secured the status of one of their most important figures as Seth Rollins has signed a new contract that will keep him with the company for multiple years.

Across the entire wrestling landscape, 2024 has proven to be a pivotal year for contracts and re-negotiation. The case that dominated the headlines for the last 12 months was that of Drew McIntyre, whose contract status was up in the air for all of 2023 and was unsolved as far along as WrestleMania 40, only committing to the company as late as last week.

However, despite Drew’s situation being at the forefront of people’s minds, there are a myriad of different talents who will have to work out their options at different stages this year. For WWE in particular, Natalya, Ricochet and Dijak are all among those who may find themselves entering free agency in 2024, and even the three members of New Day are yet to commit their future to the company. But, questions were even being asked over whether they’d be able to hold on to some of their main eventers and biggest stars.

Given how associated with WWE he has become, it came as a surprise to many that the contract of Seth Rollins was one that wasn’t settled despite his recent 316-day reign as the World Heavyweight Champion. However, according to a new report, The Visionary will be sticking around in WWE for years to come.

Rollins Has Signed A Multi-Year Contract

The deal will see him earn major money

Per Fightful Select, it’s reported that Rollins has now re-signed with WWE. It’s noted that his deal has followed on from recent contract extensions and is a multi-year, big-money agreement.

“WWE sources have confirmed to Fightful Select's Sean Ross Sapp that Seth Rollins will remain in WWE for years to come and has re-signed with the company. As has been the case with most of the re-signings, we’re told that it will be a multi-year deal for big money.”

This will come as a major relief to WWE as Rollins is undoubtedly one of their biggest stars and has been since his debut. It’s important for them to have tied him down to a new deal, but not many would’ve realistically expected him to depart the company this June. The Visionary is commonplace on Monday Night Raw, and Fightful recalls Seth telling them that he didn’t want to leave WWE and felt as if a deal would happen.

Seth Has Been One of WWE's MVPs in 2024

His efforts over WrestleMania were unmatched

Regardless, Rollins’ importance to the company cannot be overstated, and he is currently enjoying time off after his lengthy title reign on Raw. He's earned it too, playing a massive role for WWE during WrestleMania season which saw him work a match on both nights of the Showcase of the Immortals while dealing with a pretty serious injury.

It’s worth noting that Seth extending his stay with WWE may give an indication as to the future of his wife, Becky Lynch, whose contract is still set to expire next month. It’s likely that The Man would choose to remain in the same company as her husband, and is currently the Women’s World Champion, suggesting that WWE aren’t expecting her to go elsewhere in a matter of weeks. Seth Rollins’ WWE return date is unknown, but it appears as if it is a case of ‘when’ and not ‘if’ the former Shield member will be back in the company, as he comes back under a new contract.

As always, should more come out about Seth Rollins’ new WWE contract, GIVEMESPORT will keep you informed.