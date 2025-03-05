Summary John Cena's victory at the Elimination Chamber furthered the feud between CM Punk and Seth Rollins.

Punk and Rollins have been at each other's throats since Punk's return to the company.

Rollins took to Raw's Recap show to aim a brutal dig at the Best in the World.

As the WWE nears its final destination on the Road to WrestleMania, the card for the Showcase of the Immortals is slowly taking shape. The fallout from the Elimination Chamber points to numerous potential feuds going into Mania, one of which appears to be a fan-favourite rivalry that has been ongoing for years.

Seth Rollins and CM Punk have been at each other's throats even before the Best in the World returned to the WWE. The duo didn't waste any time when their paths finally crossed, as they battled on the inaugural Raw on Netflix show, with Punk coming out on top. Still holding a grudge, Rollins has taken to WWE's Raw Recap to aim more jabs in Punk's direction.

Punk and Rollins have more in common than they like to realise. A pair of outspoken, passionate professional wrestlers, it is this passion that causes the duo to butt heads. Having entertained numerous encounters with each other, they have not been shy in voicing their true feelings. Rollins, still bitter about how Punk left the WWE, has name-dropped all the WWE Superstars who kept the WWE afloat whilst Punk tried 'tearing' the company down.

Seth Rollins Aims More Digs at CM Punk

The Messiah had a plethora of WWE Superstars to praise

Rollins hasn't shied away from revealing why he dislikes Punk. Having mentioned on numerous occasions that the Best in the World's insistence on disparaging the WWE rubbed him the wrong way, he was even more annoyed when Punk came running back to the place he seemingly hated.

Having stood across from each other in a WWE ring on numerous occasions for heated promo battles, the pair have only locked up once since Punk's return. With Punk leaving that encounter the victor, Rollins got his payback at the Elimination Chamber as he cost the Chicago-born star the match. Reminiscing on Punk's past ways of throwing shade at the WWE, Rollins named the WWE Superstars who held the WWE up whilst Punk was out 'tearing' the company down.

“The business didn’t get better and grow because of you, it did because of me and guys like me … Randy Orton, Sami Zayn, Kevin Owens, even guys like Roman Reigns. Drew [McIntyre], Dolph Ziggler, Sheamus … and even to an extent, Cody Rhodes, we’re the reason this place is as big as it’s gotten ... I had to fight you tearing this place down for years to make it what it is.”

The Next Chapter in Rollins and Punk's Feud

A seismic match on Raw awaits

Grabbing a mic and cutting a promo on Raw, Punk called out John Cena and The Rock for their antics at the Chamber in Toronto. However, the Voice of the Voiceless' focus was on Rollins and getting payback against the Messiah, who set up Cena for his victory. Inseparable as they brawled all over KeyBank Center in Buffalo, Adam Pearce decided enough was enough and booked the bitter rivals in a Steel Cage match. Set to play out from Madison Square Garden's Raw, it is a match the WWE Universe can't wait to see.