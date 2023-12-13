Seth Rollins and CM Punk came face-to-face in a heated segment for the first time in more than a decade on WWE Raw this week.

Both men are clearly set to collide in a massive match in 2024, potentially in the main event of WrestleMania XL, but that isn't the only reason next year could be a significant one for Rollins.

According to reports, Seth's contract with WWE is set to expire in June of next year, with the two parties not even opening talks regarding an extension as of yet, despite being just days away from 2024.

Seth Rollins is set to feud with CM Punk

Seth has had a massive year so far in WWE, and he's showing no signs of slowing down. Starting off 2023 as the United States Champion, Rollins was one of the biggest babyfaces on the red brand, and that continued with a feud and well-received match at WrestleMania 39 with Logan Paul.

Soon after beating Logan, Triple H awarded Rollins the World Heavyweight Championship, with the former Shield man winning the belt at Night of Champions in May following a gruelling match with AJ Styles.

Since then, Seth has feuded with the likes of Shinsuke Nakamura, Drew McIntyre and Finn Balor, but things appear to be taking an even more exciting turn as on Raw this week, the World Heavyweight Champion came face-to-face with CM Punk, a man he reportedly legitimately doesn't like.

Seth Rollins' WWE contract expires next year

Initial reports indicated, coming out of Survivor Series, that Rollins v Punk would go down at the Royal Rumble on January 27, but that doesn't appear to be happening, with Triple H either changing his mind, or those claims being inaccurate.

On Raw this week, after sharing the ring for a promo segment with Seth, Punk announced that he'll be entering the 2024 Royal Rumble match, putting to bed the rumours that he'll challenging for the red brand's top title at the show.

Instead, a match at WrestleMania XL is far more likely, potentially even in the main event, and it could end up being a more significant match for Rollins than Punk, if reports are to be believed.

RELATED: CM Punk was 'immediately up for' pitch from WWE CreativeSeveral WWE contracts are set to expire next year, including those of Drew McIntyre and Sheamus, and Fightful Select is reporting that Rollins' deal with the wrestling giant is also set to expire in 2024.

The report explains that Rollins hasn't been approached yet to negotiate terms over a new deal, but stressed that Seth would 'obviously' be receiving a new offer from WWE, who likely see extending his future as a 'top priority' next year.

Rollins is married to Becky Lynch, another top WWE Raw star, and reports claim that her deal is also set to expire next year. With the pair both set to become free agents in June 2024, unless something changes, it's likely that they'll stick together in whatever they decide to do next.

The feeling is with Rollins and Lynch that both are going to re-sign with WWE on big-money deals, but as we always say in wrestling, you can truly never say never...