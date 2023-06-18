Seth Rollins’ World Heavyweight Championship run has been fantastic thus far. Since winning the title at Night of Champions 2023, The Visionary has worked day-in and day-out to keep the world talking about the championship. Making headlines all around the world, Seth Rollins has risen to the top of the WWE roster because of his fantastic character work.

With the WWE Universe singing his song all around the world, Rollins has been a fighting champion ever since winning the new version of the Big Gold Belt. He issued an open challenge for the World Heavyweight Championship a week after Night of Champions. After successfully defending it against Damian Priest, Rollins has two amazing title defenses lined up.

Seth Rollins will first defend the World Heavyweight Championship against Bron Breakker at NXT Gold Rush. After that, if he retains the title, Rollins will go on to Money in the Bank and defend the championship against Finn Balor. While these matches are set for a later date, The Visionary has issued another open challenge for the championship on WWE's flagship show. The challenge will be answered this week on Monday Night Raw. However, the question is, who will step up to Seth Rollins?

After their matches have already been confirmed, Finn Balor and Bron Breakker are out of the picture for answering the World Heavyweight Championship open challenge this Monday. In addition to that, after Rollins defeated Damian Priest in a superb match, it seems like Priest won’t be answering the open challenge on Raw, especially considering he needs to focus on the Money In The Bank ladder match that's coming in a couple of weeks. Without further ado, let’s take a look at the list of wrestlers who could potentially answer Seth Rollins’ World Heavyweight Championship open challenge on the June 19, 2023, episode of Monday Night Raw.

RELATED: 10 Bizarre Alter Egos in Wrestling History

8 Tommaso Ciampa

Image Credits: WWE

Tommaso Ciampa has been out of action due to an injury for months now. The former NXT star has now reportedly been listed on the injured stars list. With his return on the horizon, Ciampa may have some big plans to make his name right from the start. The best way to do it may be by answering Rollins’ open challenge. If this happens, Rollins vs Ciampa could be a great singles match on Raw.

7 Drew McIntyre

Image Credits: WWE

It has been reported that Drew McIntyre may make his return before SummerSlam 2023. With the report claiming that only creative plans have to be decided for his return, the easiest way to bring The Scottish Warrior back might be by answering the World Heavyweight Championship open challenge. This could eventually lead to McIntyre getting his lost momentum back and maybe the World Heavyweight Championship as well.

RELATED: Top 8 Female Wrestling Bodyguards Ranked From Worst To Best

6 Matt Riddle

Image Credits: WWE

The history between Matt Riddle and Seth Rollins is unforgettable. After failing to get a spot in the Men’s Money in the Bank ladder match, Riddle needs a big match to make it back to the main event spot. Challenging Rollins could be a very smart move from The Original Bro and could bring him back in the spotlight.

5 Johnny Gargano

Image Credits: WWE

Johnny Gargano has been out of action for the past few weeks now. With The Way reunited, Gargano was last seen with Candice LeRae, Dexter Lumis, and Indi Hartwell backstage. If Gargano answers Rollins’ open challenge on Raw this week, a fantastic match between both men may be expected. This could also get Gargano into the main event picture and enhance his position on the roster.

RELATED: 10 Early Predictions For WWE Money In The Bank 2023

4 Gunther

Image Source: WWE

The Intercontinental Champion has been a force in himself. Taking out everyone who has come in his path, the dominant champion has already become the longest-reigning Intercontinental Champion of this century. Gunther could improve his position on the roster if he were to answer Seth Rollins’ open challenge and defeat him to become the World Heavyweight Champion. If Gunther is the one who answers the open challenge, the WWE Universe may expect Gunther to drop the Intercontinental Championship in the next few weeks. Gunther hasn't sustained a pinfall loss since being promoted to the main roster. Even if he does fall at the hands of Rollins this Monday, The Ring General will likely rise up and challenge him once more for the big gold title.

3 Ilja Dragunov

Image Credits: WWE

NXT star Ilja Dragunov has had a lot of issues with Bron Breakker lately. Considering that Breakker is set to challenge Rollins at NXT Gold Rush, Dragunov may also make the smart move by answering Rollins’ open challenge on Raw. This could also be a fantastic match and if things work out well, WWE may move Dragunov to the main roster.

RELATED: 5 Most Shocking Moments From The Money in the Bank Ladder Match

2 Brock Lesnar

Image Credits: WWE

The Beast Incarnate has been out of the World Championship picture for almost a year now. After failing to defeat Roman Reigns at SummerSlam 2022, Lesnar might go after Seth Rollins this time. Brock Lesnar has an unfinished rivalry with Cody Rhodes and has not answered The American Nightmare’s challenge yet. If Lesnar answers the open challenge, we might see Cody Rhodes interfere to keep himself on The Beast Incarnate’s radar and to gain a measure of retribution for breaking his arm.

1 Logan Paul

Image Credits: WWE

Logan Paul is set to make his first appearance in WWE since a loss at WrestleMania 39. Being a fantastic athlete, there have been talks that Paul will enter the championship picture very soon. Seth Rollins defeated Logan Paul at WrestleMania 39. This could be the moment when the YouTube sensation comes out to seek revenge against The Visionary. Defeating Rollins to win the World Heavyweight Championship could be a massive boost to Paul’s wrestling career.