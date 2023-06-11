Seth Rollins is arguably one of the greatest superstars in the wrestling industry currently. With his immense in-ring talent and mic skills, Rollins has got his name on the top of the list of some elite stars and is compared to legends like Shawn Michaels, Hulk Hogan, and "Macho Man" Randy Savage. Rollins has accomplished a lot in his glorious career and currently holds the World Heavyweight Championship.

After defeating AJ Styles in the tournament finals, Rollins was crowned the inaugural World Heavyweight Champion. However, fans wonder if Rollins will be in WWE for long, considering the Hollywood opportunities coming for him. Seth Rollins has already got an opportunity in the movie Captain America: New World Order. This role could lead to some more opportunities for The Visionary very soon. Rollins may end up going from a star in the wrestling ring to a big name in the movie industry, following in the footsteps of leading men like Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, John Cena, and Dave Bautista.

If Rollins moves to Hollywood, it would be a big blow to the pro-wrestling industry as they would lose another top full-time talent. With his aura and character work, Rollins is a complete package and hardly anyone can replace him as a top guy in the company. However, if Rollins does leave for Hollywood, they'll have no other alternative but to push a new star to replace The Visionary as the top guy on Monday Night Raw. Without further ado, here’s a look at some WWE Superstars who can replace Seth Rollins if he moves to Tinsel Town.

5 Johnny Gargano

Image Credits: WWE

There is hardly anyone who would deny Johnny Gargano’s wrestling and mic skills. The former NXT superstar has a lot of potential and needs one big match to make it to the spotlight. His career is very similar to Rollins and many would love to see both men feud somewhere down the line.

While this collision may be a blast to watch, it could also be a passing-of-the-torch moment if Rollins steps down from his full-time position as an in-ring competitor. With his in-ring skills being very much like The Visionary’s, Gargano could be a candidate when it comes to replacing Rollins in the pro-wrestling industry.

4 Damian Priest

Image Credits: WWE

The improvement Damian Priest has shown in the past few months is unmatchable. After some classic battles with the likes of Bad Bunny and Seth Rollins himself, Damian Priest has his charts boosting up the sky, waiting for the right moment to blast to the next level.

With Priest being very impressive, he could make his way to the top and replace an all-time great like Seth Rollins. Many fans peg Damian as a deserving star. Priest is often referred to as someone who has earned everything down the line and a spot at the top would be nothing less. Damian Priest marking himself as a replacement for Seth Rollins could be a big win for WWE as well.

3 Cody Rhodes

Image Credits: WWE

Cody Rhodes vs Seth Rollins is a rivalry nobody would forget. Being two of the most talented stars in the industry, the WWE Universe sees both men as the top guys of WWE. With the improvement Rhodes has made in and out of the ring, he has left numerous superstars in the dust when it comes to being one of the best all-around wrestling stars in the world.

However, Rhodes has arguably not been able to surpass Rollins right now. Considering the major improvements The Visionary has made in the past few months, getting to his level doesn’t seem that easy. Being a top-tier star, Rhodes replacing Rollins is something many can see if the latter changes his career path.

2 Finn Balor

Image Credits: WWE

The Prince of The Judgment Day has a lot of history with Seth Rollins. Being arch rivals for a major part of their careers, both men know each other very well and their chemistry is something not many would be able to match. Balor has improved significantly regarding his mic skills during his run with The Judgment Day. Much of the WWE Universe is predicting that he'll be World Heavyweight Champion sometime in the near future.

With immense talent and in-ring skill, Balor may be the perfect guy to replace Rollins somewhere down the line. The 41-year-old has managed to be in the best shape possible and looks the part of a top star in WWE. Being an overall superstar, Balor may be the guy to replace Rollins as the kingpin of Monday Night Raw.

1 Grayson Waller

Image Credits: WWE

When it comes to being a complete package, Grayson Waller may be called an example of that. While many feel that Waller has made it to the top very easily, his career still needs a huge push for getting to the main event scene on the main roster and adding some valuable titles to his name.

Though there are many prestigious titles in the company, Waller replacing Rollins as the top guy would be more precious for the former NXT star. While Grayson Waller has often revealed how he admires Rollins’ work, having his position and the pressure of being the top guy would be a big win for him. Replacing Rollins will be a dream come true and a career-altering moment for him.