As many as seven Manchester United players could face futures away from the club as Ruben Amorim looks to get his feet under the table at Old Trafford, according to a new report. The 39-year-old is set to take charge of his first game for the Premier League giants this weekend as they visit relegation-threatened Ipswich and has already spoken about wanting to create an identity at the football club.

While minimal business is expected in January, Amorim will be keen to ensure that he brings in his choice of personnel to see the club forward on the pitch. Potential signings could spark concerns for several members of the first-team squad who have time ticking on their remaining contracts.

Related Exclusive: £450,000-a-Week Man Utd Duo 'Fighting for Futures' Marcus Rashford and Luke Shaw are already fighting for their futures under Ruben Amorim at Manchester United.

Seven First Team Players at Risk Under Amorim

Each name has 18 months or less on their current deals

According the Mirror, former club captain Harry Maguire is one of seven stars with time ticking on their current deals who could be at risk of becoming a free agent sooner rather than later at the Theatre of Dreams. The £190,000-per-week defender, who was signed for a world-record fee for a defender back in 2019, fell out of favour under Erik ten Hag and is one of five senior players whose contracts are up in the summer.

The rest of the quintet includes Danish midfielder Christian Eriksen, who is widely expected to leave despite making a strong start to the season, and centre-backs Victor Lindelof and Jonny Evans. Amad Diallo is also out of contract in the summer, but is likely to stay, having had a breakthrough season and reportedly being in talks over a new long-term contract.

Two other names that could also be looking at the exit door include Casemiro and Tyrell Malacia. The Brazilian midfielder was signed to a four-year deal back in 2022 but has failed to replicate the level of performances he delivered in his debut campaign. He is also the club's highest earner, pocketing an eye-watering £350,000 per week.

Dutch left-back Malacia, meanwhile, has not made a senior appearance since 2023 after suffering a potentially career-threatening knee injury. He is, however, back in first-team training and did make a recent showing in the EFL Trophy for the United Under-23s. Both stars' contracts run out in 2026.

Related Why Tyrell Malacia Hasn't Played For Man United Since May 2023 Tyrell Malacia is said to have gone against Manchester United's orders, leading to the full-back missing an entire season.

The final name mentioned in the clear out is Casemiro's compatriot, Antony. The winger was one of the real low-lights of Ten Hag's reign and it is believed that the club is ready to cut their losses with the former Ajax man.