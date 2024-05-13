Highlights Multiple players could leave Manchester United this summer, including Raphael Varane and Anthony Martial.

Only three players are considered safe by INEOS for a summer rebuild: Kobbie Mainoo, Alejandro Garnacho, and Rasmus Hojlund.

United could sign up to seven players if lots of their stars leave Old Trafford this summer.

Manchester United could kick off a new era at the club by showing the door to as many as seven players this summer, Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth has told GIVEMESPORT. As the club’s minority owner, Sir Jim Ratcliffe, approaches his first transfer window at Old Trafford, fans can expect a busy few months with potential drastic changes to the squad.

The Red Devils have spent big in the last 10 years but are yet to win a Premier League title after Sir Alex Ferguson’s retirement in 2013. A change in ownership has brought structural changes to the club, as well as a new transfer strategy, with Ratcliffe suggesting the club will be focusing on discovering young talent.

Martial and Varane Among Those Who Could Leave

Sheth says the upcoming summer could bring many changes to the Manchester United squad that has struggled to maintain consistency this season, with Anthony Martial and Raphael Varane named as just a couple of players who could be on their way out of Old Trafford at the end of the season.

He said:

“There are going to be players that are going to leave because they're at the end of their contract. We've mentioned these before, we've mentioned Raphael Varane, we've mentioned Anthony Martial, they are very likely to leave the football club. “Then you've got players who are going to have one year left on their contract, then you're going to have players who are slightly older that are on longer-term contracts, who, United will think, this is not the way we want to start this new era. “So you could see a situation where there could be five, six, seven players leaving the club and five, six, seven players coming into Manchester United.”

Martial, who joined Man United in 2015, has struggled for fitness this season. The French forward appeared in 13 Premier League matches this campaign, but has been out injured since December last year.

After falling out with manager Erik ten Hag, Raphael Varane looked likely to leave in January, but has since regained his place in the first team. The £42m 31-year-old is also currently out with a muscle injury and has missed the last five Premier League games.

Only Three Man United Players are ‘Safe’

Last month, The Telegraph reported that most of Manchester United’s players are for sale for the right price in the upcoming transfer window. Most notable names include Marcus Rashford and team captain Bruno Fernandes, who have both struggled for form this season.

Marcus Rashford Stats (2023/24) Competition Games Goals Assists Premier League 31 7 2 Champions League 4 0 2 FA Cup 4 1 1 EFL Cup 1 0 0

Only three players are considered to be safe by INEOS in the upcoming summer. According to The Telegraph, the new owners want to build a ‘winning team’ around Kobbie Mainoo, Alejandro Garnacho and Rasmus Hojlund. Goalkeeper Andre Onana and right-back Diogo Dalot are also likely to stay.

Man United are currently eighth in the Premier League with two games to play.

On Sunday, the Red Devils increased a club record for the most defeats in a single Premier League season with 14 losses so far out of 36 top flight games.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 13-05-24.