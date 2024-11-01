Manchester United and Sporting have reached an agreement on Ruben Amorim becoming the Red Devils' next head coach, and the Premier League side have revealed exactly why they opted for the Portuguese over other candidates.

The north-west outfit have endured a dismal start to the season, accumulating just eleven points from their opening nine games. As a result of this dire form, Erik ten Hag was given his marching orders on Monday, and the club have quickly found a replacement for the Dutchman in the form of Amorim.

The Sporting boss was officially confirmed as the new man in the Old Trafford hot seat on Friday morning, signing a contract valid until June 2027, and he'll take charge from November 11th onward. A club source has described Amorim as the 'most exciting young coach in European football', in a briefing outlining the reasons behind the appointment.

Why United Appointed Amorim

'He's a proven winner'

Sat in 14th in the Premier League table and 21st in the Europa League standings, a change in the dugout was needed at United, and the club's hierarchy finally pulled the plug on Ten Hag earlier this week. Looking to build a long-term project under a talented young coach, Amorim has emerged as the former Ajax manager's successor and will begin his reign during the next international break.

United have revealed that they spoke to no other coaches in their hiring process, and were staunchly set on the idea of Amorim, despite links to the likes of Xavi and Edin Terzic circulating in recent weeks. The club also made it clear that they were aware of the release clause and notice period before entering negotiations with Sporting, emphasising that these potential stumbling blocks didn't deter them from trying to land their number one target.

A delegation was sent to Lisbon to directly negotiate with the Primeira Liga club, and make it clear to Amorim that they wanted to attain him earlier than his notice period. While respecting Sporting's own objectives and the potential disruption a mid-season managerial departure could cause, United were intent on getting a deal done swiftly.

Related Amorim has Less Power Than Ten Hag as Man Utd Contract Details Emerge Major changes in Ruben Amorim's role at Manchester United compared to Erik Ten Hag have emerged.

In the briefing revealing this information regarding the process of liaising with Sporting and Amorim, the Red Devils also detailed why the 39-year-old was their prime candidate for the vacant position. Describing him as the most exciting young coach in world football, they also stated that he was rightfully linked with a host of roles before United approached him, they cited his winning track record, and perhaps most importantly, raised this point:

"His style of play, personality, development of young players and huge energy were all characteristics which make him well suited to this role."

They also added that Amorim would work well within the club's new sporting structure and is a critical piece in transfroming United's football operations, as well as stressing how he was a different profile from previous head coaches, who have perhaps underwhelmed.

Finally, the club said: "He will bring a new style and approach and is part of a broader evolution of our football structure."

Amorim's Managerial Statistics Matches Managed 245 Wins 175 Draws 34 Losses 36 Win Percentage 71.4%

All Statistics via Transfermarkt - correct as of 01/11/2024.