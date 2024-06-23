Highlights Tobias Harris is expected to draw interest from multiple teams in the NBA offseason.

Teams like the Jazz, Pistons, Spurs, Mavs, and Pelicans are likely to look into sign Harris.

Harris, despite a decline in production, could prove valuable with his leadership skills for various NBA teams.

The Boston Celtics captured another championship to mark the end of another NBA season. With the 2023-24 campaign in the rearview mirror, the offseason offers every team around the league a chance to bolster their rosters. Some teams hope to do this via the 2024 NBA Draft. On the other hand, clubs with cap space will scour the open market, hoping to land a coveted free agent.

Of course, DeMar DeRozan, Paul George, and Miles Bridges, to name a few, are on several teams' radars. While landing one of those players isn’t realistic for most franchises, it appears several teams at least have a legitimate chance of landing Tobias Harris this offseason. According to Bleacher Report and TNT’s Chris Haynes, Harris will draw interest from teams this summer.

“Tobias Harris, I’m told, is expected to have ample interest from multiple teams coming this free agency.” – Chris Haynes

Haynes elaborated on his claim, suggesting the Utah Jazz, Detroit Pistons, San Antonio Spurs, Dallas Mavericks, and New Orleans Pelicans are the most likely to sign Harris. However, Haynes added that for the Mavericks and Pelicans to acquire Harris’ services, it would have to be a “sign-and-trade scenario.”

Harris At A Glance

Harris has been a reliable player for years

Harris has more than a few endearing qualities; he’s well respected for his leadership and has played at least 70 games each season for the Philadelphia 76ers since signing a five-year, $180 million deal in July 2019.

The 2011 No. 19 overall pick has been in the league for well over a decade. During his tenure in the league, he has averaged 16.3 points, 6.5 rebounds, and 3.1 assists while shooting a respectable 36.8 percent from behind the three-point line.

Despite his statistical contributions, he’s never been an All-Star. Unfortunately, Harris’ production has declined over the years. He logged 19 points per contest in his first few full seasons with Philly. Yet, he has averaged 17 points or less in each of the last three seasons.

Tobias Harris Stats Comparison Category 2019-20 2023-24 PPG 19.6 17.2 RPG 6.9 6.5 APG 3.2 3.1 USG% 24.0% 20.8% 3P% 36.7% 35.3%

But the 31-year-old hit rock bottom by averaging a hideous 9.0 points in 36.2 minutes per game during their series with the New York Knicks. While most had assumed Harris would be on his way out of Philadelphia well before that series began, his showing in the Eastern Conference Quarterfinals likely sealed his fate officially.

What Next?

Harris could add value to a number of clubs

Harris is eager to prove he can be a reliable producer for any team. With that said, where he signs this summer will be based on what he’s hoping to accomplish in the twilight of his career. If the veteran wants a championship, suiting up for Dallas or New Orleans gives him a decent chance of winning a ring.

On the other hand, if Harris prioritizes increased financial stability after he hands up his shoes, he could prove useful for helping guide and mentor young players in Utah, Detroit, or San Antonio, similar to his relationship with Tyrese Maxey, who was an All-Star in 2023-24.

The third storyline could involve him staying with the Sixers, albeit that likely won’t happen, with Haynes mentioning he does “see a scenario where Tobias is back in Philly.”

Nonetheless, with anything surrounding the rollercoaster ride known as the NBA offseason, suppose another team could enter the equation. Either way, Harris will find work. But it remains to be seen how much gas he has left in the tank.