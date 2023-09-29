Highlights Mustafa Ali's release from WWE surprised and frustrated both viewers and those within the company, including NXT booker Shawn Michaels.

There was a lack of communication between WWE and NXT regarding Ali's release, causing frustration among those who had plans for him in NXT and the main roster.

Ali was gaining momentum in NXT and is considered one of the most underrated wrestlers, leaving fans curious about his next career move.

On September 21, WWE held their first round of talent cuts since April of last year. In total, there were 17 roster members who were let go from the company over the course of two days. Notable names such as Matt Riddle, Shelton Benjamin and Dolph Ziggler were among those who left go, with the firing of Mustafa Ali kicking things off.

Admittedly, Ali’s departure seemed to be a mutual decision agreed upon by both companies, as back in 2021, the former cruiserweight star had actually asked to leave WWE, a request that was rejected.

What did Shawn Michaels say about Mustafa Ali's WWE release?

More recently, Ali had found a consistent home on NXT, and was regularly featured prior to leaving as part of a budget cut. In fact, this Sunday, as part of the developmental brand’s No Mercy Premium Live Event, Mustafa was pencilled in to face Dominik Mysterio for the North American Championship. However, that match is now off the table and won't be happening, for obvious reasons.

The decision to let Ali go will have surprised most of the WWE Universe, but it’s not only viewers who were astonished by his firing. For what it's worth, NXT booker Shawn Michaels seemingly wasn't informed ahead of time that one of the wrestlers he had active plans for was going to be fired.

Speaking on the NXT No Mercy media call, The Heartbreak Kid talked about how much he will miss working with Ali, as well as what it has been like attempting to adjust to the loss of a key roster member.

I found out right before he did. I will say this, I'd be lying to you if I said it didn't take us by surprise. That's one thing I'm learning here is that main roster and NXT are totally separate rosters. I think the world of Mustafa, had a great working relationship with him in the time that he was here, I will miss him. That's what we do here in NXT. We adjust. The fire drill is something that is a regular thing here in the WWE and certainly here at NXT. I feel we made a great pivot, we adjusted, and he's an unbelievably creative and talented young man and no doubt his future looks incredibly bright and he'll be successful. I'm going to miss him and I enjoyed working with him for the time that I did have him here.

How did people in WWE feel about Musfafa Ali's release?

Not only that, but Fightful went on to report that there were ‘several people unhappy’ with the decision to include Mustafa with the most recent batch of releases. It was clarified that the relevant creative team actually had plans for the 37-year-old past his scheduled match with Mysterio and well into the first few months of 2024.

There were several people unhappy with Mustafa Ali’s release from WWE. Ali had been effectively moved to NXT, where he was gaining steam on the brand. Sources that Fightful spoke to were frustrated with the lack of communication between WWE and NXT. Some of the frustration emanated from the fact that there’s been a renewed effort to stack NXT with familiar names. In addition to losing one of those names, a planned match with two main roster talent in Mustafa Ali and Dominik Mysterio is now off the table. There was no indication as of Tuesday that Mustafa Ali was going to be cut, and even no indication cuts would happen to anyone with a main roster contract.

Of course, we now know that these plans won’t come to fruition, and a lot of fans will be eagerly anticipating the next career step of Mustafa Ali, who is widely regarded as one of the most 'underrated' wrestlers on the planet, with no current indication as to what’s next for the former Retribution leader.

As always, should more come out about Mustafa Ali and where fans can expect to see him next, GiveMeSport will keep you informed.