Manchester United are officially out of the 2022/23 UEFA Europa League.

And they exited the continent's second-tier competition on Thursday evening with a whimper.

Erik ten Hag's side travelled to Sevilla for their quarter-final second leg with some optimism after last week's eventful 2-2 draw at Old Trafford, but that very quickly turned into pessimism.

An injury-depleted United team (who were without Lisandro Martinez and Raphael Varane) saw themselves thrashed 3-0 in the Ramon Sanchez Pijuan Stadium and if anything, the scoreline flatters the English side.

The Red Devils were second-best in every single department on the pitch, with not a single member of the squad delivering a positive display against the team currently 13th in La Liga.

But comfortably the worst performance of the night belongs to United goalkeeper, David De Gea.

The Spaniard's hospital pass to Harry Maguire helped gift Sevilla an early opener and just after the half-time break, De Gea somehow didn't save Loic Bade's looping header from the corner.

However, while those mistakes were bad, they were not a patch on De Gea's gaffe for the hosts' third goal deep into the second half.

The former Atletico Madrid man charged out of his penalty area to try and stop Youssef En-Nesyri from scoring on the break, but after reaching the ball, he completely forgot how to kick it.

That presented En-Nesyri with another easy chance to score, which he took to bag a memorable brace.

Check out De Gea's hilarious error, which will rank as one of the worst seen by a goalkeeper in the whole of 2023...

Video: De Gea's horrendous mistake for Sevilla's third goal

Wow, that is absolutely dreadful from a supposedly 'world-class' goalkeeper.

De Gea may have the most Premier League clean sheets this season at the time of writing, but surely his United future is firmly in the balance now, right?

If United are to progress even further as a team next season, they need a reliable goalkeeper who is also excellent with the ball at their feet.

Someone like Mike Maignan or David Raya would be ideal...