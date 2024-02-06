Highlights Sevilla have expressed their disgust at inappropriate fan behavior during their match against Rayo Vallecano, with Lucas Ocampos inappropriately touched by a fan during the game.

Sevilla have expressed their disgust about an incident which occurred during their match against Rayo Vallecano. Lucas Ocampos was touched inappropriately by a fan during the game, with the player infuriated about what happened.

A video surfaced online during Sevilla's 2-1 win against Vallecano on Monday which saw a fan poke Ocampos in the backside as the Argentine went to take a throw in during the first half of the game. Ocampos then turned around to confront the fan, irate about what they had just done.

The midfielder informed the referee about what had happened, with the game briefly paused as the situation was dealt with. Ocampos would stay on for the remainder of the match, but both the club and the player have expressed their fury about the situation.

Ocampos wants harsh punishment for fan

Midfielder wants La Liga to take issue as seriously as racism

Following the match, Ocampos insisted that he wanted the fan harshly punished for their actions. He said that he wanted to see La Liga take the situation, "as seriously as it takes racism."

"You can see what happened in the [video] images," he told DAZN, per the Guardian. "I hope La Liga takes it as seriously as it takes racism and these things. I don’t think all the Rayo people are like that because they have always treated us with respect, but there is always one fool.

"I hope it doesn’t happen in other areas, because if this happens in a women’s football match, we know what can happen. I kept my calm because I have two daughters, I hope this doesn’t happen to them in the future.

"I hope that the action that has to be taken is taken, and I hope that a fool like this does not stain a set of fans who otherwise behaved very well."

Sevilla and Quique Sanchez Flores slam fan's actions

Club and manager both criticise fan after the game

Ocampos' thoughts were echoed by Sevilla head coach, Quique Sanchez Flores, who said after the match: "You have to wonder what goes through people’s minds. Where is the security in the stadium, and how are these people let through?

"I have always believed that football is something crazy but brilliant and we hope this does not happen again."

Ocampos' club, Sevilla, issued a statement, stating that the club was "disgusted" by what took place during Monday night's game. Like Ocampos, they also want to see action.

"We would like to place on record our disgust at the incident. Lucas Ocampos was subjected to an obscene and completely inappropriate act by a home fan.

"We hope that the appropriate measures outlined in the regulations will be taken to prevent such behaviour from happening again on a football field, and we have expressed this to La Liga directly."

Vallecano working to identify supporter

Club have released their own statement

Monday night's result should have been cause for celebration for Sevilla, with two goals from Youssef En-Nesyri moving them up to 15th in La Liga, three points clear of the relegation zone. Instead, the focus has been on what happened to Ocampos.

It remains to be seen what punishment will be administered. Per BBC Sport, Rayo Vallecano are working to identify the supporter and have said that they will take appropriate action.

"This isolated action is solely the individual responsibility of the fan who carried it out," their statement read.