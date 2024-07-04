Highlights Arsenal are in talks with Sevilla for midfielder Albert Sambi Lokonga's move.

Lokonga endured an injury-hit season on loan at Luton Town.

The 24-year-old made just 39 appearances for Arsenal after joining in 2021.

Arsenal are in talks with Sevilla over outcast Albert Sambi Lokonga as the Gunners eye a permanent deal for the midfielder, according to Sky Sports journalist Dharmesh Sheth.

The 24-year-old, who is under contract at the Emirates until 2026, impressed on loan at Luton Town last season, attracting interest from the La Liga giants.

The Brussels-born star of Congolese descent is now preparing to leave Arsenal after joining from Anderlecht in 2021 and making just 39 appearances for the Gunners across all competitions.

The midfielder struggled for playing time after signing a five-year deal – manager Mikel Arteta reportedly favoured his signing, impressed with his leadership skills and potential.

Last season, the 24-year-old bounced back after a poor loan stint at Crystal Palace – in five months at Selhurst Park, Lokonga made just nine appearances.

A temporary move to Luton provided Lokonga with another shot in England’s top division as he impressed for the Hatters, despite struggling with injury and making just 19 appearances.

After three difficult spells, Arsenal are finally keen to offload the midfielder on a permanent deal, while Sevilla are reportedly eyeing a loan move for Lokonga, with an option to buy at the end of the season.

Lokonga Placed on Transfer List

Arsenal want a permanent deal

Sheth, speaking to GMS on Thursday, has suggested that Arsenal would be willing to offload Lokonga on a permanent deal this summer:

“The latest development of one of their players is Albert Sambi Lokonga. He was on loan at Luton Town and had a very good loan spell as well. “Sevilla are in talks now with Arsenal over a potential deal. The ideal scenario for Arsenal, we think, would be a permanent deal if the offer was right. “But we think that they would consider a loan that would come with an option, that would almost become an obligation, depending on appearances and other kinds of conditions, because that's how these deals are usually done.”

Lokonga, who cost £18m in 2021, is among seven Arsenal players available for transfer this summer – Mikel Arteta’s side are willing to offload multiple outcasts in a bid to raise funds for new additions.

The Gunners are also expecting to part ways with Aaron Ramsdale, Eddie Nketiah, Emile Smith Rowe, Kieran Tierney, Nuno Tavares, and Reiss Nelson, per The Mirror.

Yet to announce their first summer signing, Arsenal are on the verge of completing a permanent deal for goalkeeper David Raya. The Spaniard cemented his place in Arteta’s starting eleven and won the Premier League’s Golden Glove in his first season at the Emirates.

Albert Sambi Lokonga Luton Town Stats (2023-24) Games 19 Goals 1 Assists 3 Yellow cards 4 Minutes played 1,443

Arsenal Favourites for Calafiori

The Gunners have ‘most concrete interest’

Arsenal are in ‘pole position’ to sign Bologna defender Riccardo Calafiori as the Gunners show ‘the most concrete interest’ among the clubs outside Italy, according to journalist Gianluca Di Marzio.

Calafiori, who joined Bologna just 12 months ago, impressed in his first season at the club, helping Thiago Motta’s side finish fifth in Serie A and qualify for the Champions League.

Praised by Fabrizio Romano as ‘one of the best left-sided defenders’ in the market as of now, Calafiori is expected to leave Italy this summer.

Bologna technical director Giovanni Sartori revealed that the 22-year-old is unlikely to pursue a move to Juventus, despite the Serie A rivals’ long-standing interest.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 04-07-24.