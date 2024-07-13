Highlights Sevilla have rejected Rangers' loan proposal for Jordan, due to their unwillingness to cover his salary.

Jordan is likely to stay at Sevilla, with his deal set to run until 2027.

Rangers are eyeing prospect Petar Ratkov as a potential signing to add depth and goal-scoring threat to their squad.

Fabrizio Romano has dropped a major transfer update this afternoon, with Sevilla midfielder Joan Jordan's proposed loan move to Scottish club Rangers currently off the table.

The Glaswegian outfit were hoping that the La Liga side would cover part of Jordan's purported €69,000 a week salary. However, Sevilla are unwilling to match this request, a critical detail in the terms of the deal that had been on the cards.

Jordan, who made just eight league appearances in the Spanish top flight last season, is now expected to remain at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan Stadium next season.

Rangers Set to Miss out on Jordan

The midfielder was open to the move

After finishing eight points behind title winners and rivals Celtic, Rangers are looking to bolster their squad ahead of the new season, in order to bridge this gap. The likes of John Lundstram and Tom Lawrence are entering the latter stages of their respective careers, so bringing an additional midfield player to Ibrox will be important this summer.

Aberdeen's Connor Barron and Nodsjaelland's Mohamed Diomande have already arrived as reinforcements in the middle of the park in 2024, and Jordan had been identified as another potential signing. The 30-year-old Spaniard started just four league games for Sevilla last season, and appears surplus to requirements in Andalusia.

After negotiations were initiated between the Gers and Los Nervionenses, talks may now have collapsed due to a difference in the details surrounding the player's wages. On almost €70,000 a week, Jordan would've become Rangers' most highly paid player by some distance, with the Light Blues' current top earner reportedly on a mere £37,000 a week.

Thus, it was likely financially unfeasible for the Scottish outfit to cover the former Eibar man's entire salary. According to Romano, who says the deal is now off, this is where talks broke down.

Jordan is now expected to remain at Sevilla, with his current deal expiring in 2027.

Jordan's 2023/24 La Liga Statistics Appearanes 8 Pass Accuracy 87.2% Progressive Passes Per 90 7.62 Key Passes Per 90 0.48 Tackles Per 90 1.9 Interceptions Per 90 0.95

Rangers Looking at Ratkov

Ratkov has been described as 'highly intelligent'

While not a direct alternative to Jordan, Rangers could instead look to land the signing of Salzburg's Ratkov. As reported by GIVEMESPORT in June, the talented Serbian was a target for the SPL side 12 months ago, but they missed out on the 20-year-old, who was in his national team's squad for Euro 2024.

However, Rangers are expected to reignite their interest in the highly-sought after young prospect. Ratkov scored five goals and registered one assist in 12 Austrian Bundesliga starts last season, and would likely be acquired to provide additional depth at Ibrox. Philippe Clement's side are looking to supplement the likes of James Tavernier and Cyriel Dessers with more goal-scoring threat.

