Sha’Carri Richardson stormed to victory in the women’s 100 metres at the 2023 US Track and Field Championships in Oregon.

She triumphed in 10.82 seconds, having run 10.71 seconds in the heats. The latter was a season-leading time over 100m, although this was then surpassed by Shericka Jackson, who ran 10.65 secs at the Jamaica Track and Field Championships.

Richardson previously won the 100m national title in 2021, but it was stripped from her after she tested positive for cannabis use after the race. She claimed she had used the substance to cope with the death of her biological mother, which took place just before the competition.

The 23-year-old subsequently missed out on competing at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, which had been pushed back a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Richardson signalled she had grown from her experience two years ago in a very iconic way.

Sha’Carri Richardson removes wig before 100m race

Sha’Carri Richardson has become synonymous with her long nails and bright wigs on the track, but the American star dramatically changed her image on the start line for the 100m final.

As the cameras panned to the sprinter, she pulled off her wig and threw it to the floor, revealing natural braided hair underneath. She had also got rid of her long nails before the race.

The rest is history. Despite a slow start, Richardson powered to victory, with compatriots Brittany Brown and Tamari Davis finishing second and third respectively.

Why did Sha’Carri Richardson remove her wig before 100m race?

Richardson has now explained the meaning of her wig removal at the US Track and Field Championships.

Speaking to Real Talk with Tee, she said: “The reason why I decided to do the wig reveal… last time I was at the big stadium here, I had my orange hair.

“I wanted to show you guys that I’m still that girl, but I’m better. I’m still that girl, but I’m stronger. I’m still that girl, but I’m wiser.

“So, I had to shed the old, and present the new.”

Take a look at the interview in the video below.

Sha’Carri Richardson finishes second in US Track and Field Championships 200m

Richardson was unable to secure a sprint double at the US Track and Field Championships, placing second in the 200m behind Gabby Thomas.

Regardless, Richardson has now qualified for both the 100m and 200m distances at the 2023 World Athletics Championships in Budapest, which is scheduled for August 19 to 27.

Her focus will also be on qualifying for her first appearance at the Olympic Games at Paris 2024.

Richardson certainly has the potential to become a world and Olympic champion in the 100m, but a number of other athletes stand in her way.

The Jamaican trio of Elaine Thompson-Herah, Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce and Shericka Jackson must all be beaten.

Thompson-Herah is a five-time Olympic champion, and has come the closest to breaking Florence Griffith-Joyner's 10.49 secs world record in the 100m, running 10.54 secs in August 2021.

Meanwhile, Fraser-Pryce is a 10-time world champion with a 100m personal best of 10.60 secs.