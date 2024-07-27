Highlights Canada's Paris 2024 Olympic basketball roster is packed with NBA talent.

Canada is looking to carry the momentum from its historic Bronze-medal finish in the 2023 FIBA World Cup into the Paris 2024 Olympic Games . This is the country's first appearance in Olympics basketball since 2000.

Spearheaded by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Jamal Murray , this is the most loaded roster the Canadians have put together in their country's basketball history. RJ Barrett , Dillon Brooks , Luguentz Dort , and team captain Kelly Olynyk are among the 11 of 12 players with NBA experience on Canada's Paris 2024 roster.

Canada has only had one podium finish in the Olympics, when it won the silver medal at the 1936 Summer Games in Berlin, Germany. They are hoping that this NBA-laden cast can bring the country their second international basketball medal in as many years.

Canada is playing in the "Group of Death" Group A, which consists of Germany, Australia, and Greece.

Canada 2024 Paris Basketball Olympics Schedule and Results Date Opponent Result July 27 Greece 86-79 July 30 Australia August 2 Spain

Canada vs. Greece - July 27

Canada held on to stave off Giannis Antetokounmpo's 34-point performance

Canada opened the tournament with a wire-to-wire 86-79 win over Greece, but it did not come without a scare as the Greeks threatened to make a late-game comeback down the stretch in the fourth quarter.

The Canadians had control throughout the entire game, but they never managed to truly pull away from a resilient Greek squad, led by two-time NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo .

Antetokounmpo carried Greece with 34 points (11-of-17 FG, 12-of-15 FT), but it was not enough to overcome Canada's balanced attack, led by RJ Barrett's 23 points and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's 21 points.

Greece managed to trim Canada's lead to as low as two points with over a minute remaining in the game. But as he did for Canada throughout the 2023 FIBA World Cup, Gilgeous-Alexander closed the deal with a clutch floater with 40 seconds to go.

Canada is now 1-0 in group play along with Australia, who defeated Spain, 92-80, earlier in the day. Given that Canada only won by seven points, they are currently second in the standings after the first day of the knockout stage.

The two day one winners will meet on Tuesday, July 30, in an early 7:30 AM ET game (1:30 PM local in Paris).