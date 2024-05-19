Highlights Shai Gilgeous-Alexander admitted his mistake of fouling PJ. Washington in the final moments of Game 6.

The Thunder started their playoff run strong, but ended 1-4, leading to their elimination.

Despite an impressive season, Gilgeous-Alexander felt it was tarnished by his critical foul.

The season of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was one of historic proportions, but if there is one moment he wishes could be reversed, it would be his final moment of the Oklahoma City Thunder's season.

Game 6 of the Western Conference Semifinals saw Gilgeous-Alexander put up a historic performance, as he put up 36 points along with eight rebounds. But in the final play of the game, with his team up 116-115 and 2.5 seconds away from forcing a Game 7, Gilgeous-Alexander fouled P.J. Washington of the Dallas Mavericks in the midst of a three-point attempt.

That resulted in Washington heading to the line to shoot three free throws, but not before the Thunder challenged one final time out of desperation. The video replay review revealed that Gilgeous-Alexander made contact with Washington’s arm as he attempted the shot, so the call (which was a foul) was upheld.

Shai Admits His Mistake

Gilgeous-Alexander admitted he should not have fouled Washington

Washington then went to the line and made the first two buckets to give the Mavericks a 117-116 lead, before intentionally missing the third shot in order to expire time. That worked, and the Thunder’s and Gilgeous-Alexander’s season came to an end. He addressed the controversial set of events after the game.

“I shouldn’t have fouled him. We talk about it all year, the little things that go into games. Being disciplined, and it sucks. Obviously, if I had the moment back I wouldn’t have fouled him.”

Gilgeous-Alexander admitted that he did commit the foul, confirming what the replay showed and what the officials determined. He also stated that if he could reverse the moment and prevent the foul, he would. Unfortunately for the Thunder, however, time travel is not possible, so their season is over.

“I don’t want to look at [the reply]...I fouled him, clearly, they reviewed it.”

Besides the foul, the game capped off an impressive season for Gilgeous-Alexander. He averaged 30.1 points per game this season and led the league in steals. His 36 points in Game 6 was the most he had scored in a playoff game this season, and he now has the most 30-point games in the NBA since James Harden back in 2019.

Collapse of Thunderous Proportions

The Thunder started the playoffs 5-0 but finished 1-4

Gilgeous-Alexander also had the final assist of the game, which resulted in a Chet Holmgren dunk that put the Thunder up 116-115, right before the foul. It would be Holmgren to catch the rebound after Washington’s missed third free throw, and he passed it to Jalen Williams. The shot did not go in, however, and with that, the Mavericks punched their ticket to the Conference Finals.

The Thunder entered this series with home court advantage and plenty of rest following their first-round sweep of the New Orleans Pelicans. They also won the first game of their series against the Mavericks to start the playoffs 5-0, but would then lose four out of their final five to end their season.

The Mavericks’ season will continue, as they await the winner of Game 7 between the Denver Nuggets and Minnesota Timberwolves. That game will tip off on Sunday night.