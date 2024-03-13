Highlights SGA made OKC history with 48th 30+ point game, surpassing Durant.

Despite loss, Gilgeous-Alexander shines with 30 pts, 10 reb, 5 ast.

Thunder having best season since Durant, SGA in MVP talk.

Despite the Oklahoma City Thunder's 121-111 loss to the Indiana Pacers, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander made history as he broke the franchise record for most 30-plus point games in a season.

With this performance, the former Kentucky Wildcat notched his 48th 30-plus point performance of the season, surpassing Kevin Durant's mark of 47 games. Gilgeous Alexander finished the contest with 30 points, 10 rebounds and five assists, scoring his final basket within the closing moments of the game. Although he would rather the achievement came in a victory, there's no undermining the amazing season the sixth-year guard is having.

Gilgeous-Alexander is having a historic season

The young star has solidified himself as a contender for MVP

Gilgeous-Alexander has developed each year he's been in the NBA but has reached a level this season that is among the greatest players in the league.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander 2023-24 Season Stats Category Stats PTS 31.1 REB 5.6 AST 6.4 STL 2.1 PTS DIFF 12.3 EXP W +26

Durant was able to achieve the feat of 47 30-plus point games in two different seasons. He first achieved it in the 2009-10 season and in the 2013-14 season, in which he infamously won the NBA MVP award. It isn't any coincidence that Gilgeous-Alexander is in the MVP conversation this season while achieving the same feats that Durant once did.

"Kevin's done amazing things here [Oklahoma City] in his career. To be in those conversations is an honor and a blessing." - Gilgeous-Alexander on breaking Durant's 30-plus point game record

The Oklahoma City Thunder are on pace to have their best season since the 2015-16 campaign, which was the last year Durant played with the organization before joining the Golden State Warriors. The Thunder hold a record of 45-20 and are currently the top team in the Western Conference. They've dominated the NBA despite being the second-youngest team in the association.

Gilgeous-Alexander broke the record with just 63 games played this season and currently has 19 more games left to further solidify himself as one of the best players to ever play for the Oklahoma City Thunder.