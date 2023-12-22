Highlights Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is solidifying himself as an elite defender, leading the league in steals and blocks per game.

Offensively, SGA is performing at an elite level, showcasing his scoring and playmaking abilities.

SGA is the most balanced player among top guards, demonstrating high efficiency on both sides of the court.

In 2022, Marcus Smart became the first player in 26 seasons to win Defensive Player of the Year as a guard. That long-spanning drought isn’t particularly surprising, as big men typically develop more of a reputation for being fearsome rim protectors.

Over the last few years in the league, several guards have made names for themselves off of their defensive prowess, like Alex Caruso, Jrue Holiday, and Luguentz Dort, but none of them are especially strong scorers.

Guards can walk a tough line between elite scorers and defenders, but few have the ability to do both at such a high level. Even the league's best guards like Luka Dončić and Tyrese Haliburton aren't exactly a threat on defense. There is one, however, who's taken his defense to the next level.

Enter Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who's been one of the main reasons why the Oklahoma City Thunder are as feared as they are. While he's been a threat on offense for years, his defense is reaching new heights, helping him make his case for the best two-way guard in the NBA.

Gilgeous-Alexander has turned into a defensive beast

2023-24 Defensive rating: 106.9

Following a season that earned Gilgeous-Alexander his first All-NBA First Team nod, his next step towards superstardom is happening in great fashion, as he leads the league in steals per game with 2.8, while no one else is averaging over 1.8.

While not known to be a premier shot-blocker, his 0.8 blocks per game place him ahead of centers like Nikola Jokić, Deandre Ayton, Domantas Sabonis, and Karl-Anthony Towns.

Gilgeous-Alexander also leads the Association in deflections, loose balls recovered and contested threes per game. Alongside Anthony Edwards, he also leads the league in opponent’s field goal percentage. It’s not even a stretch to predict the Thunder superstar in an All-Defensive team at the end of the season.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander – 2023-24 Defensive Statistics Categories Statistics Rank (Among Starters With 25 Games or More) Deflections 3.7 1st Loose balls recovered 1.3 1st Contested three-point shot attempts 3.8 1st Opponent field goal % 42.3 5th

Generally speaking, Gilgeous-Alexander does get stops, as shown above, but he's been a lockdown defender from deep, with his matchups only knocking down 30.2 percent of their attempts from deep, good for ninth in the league among starters who have played in 25 games or more. For context, Paul George leads the league in that category with a defensive field goal percentage of 27.5.

Naturally, his opponents score more the closer they get to the net, but it would be unfair to judge the Canadian player based on his rim-protection ability.

Gilgeous-Alexander also holds a 106.9 defensive rating, which places him just outside the top 10 in the NBA. A year ago, that same rating was at 113.3, proving that his leap on defense has been very real.

Pairing great defense with elite offense

2023-24 statistics: 30.7 PPG, 5.8 RPG, 6.3 APG

Offensively, Gilgeous-Alexander is still performing at an elite level, and while his three-point shooting this year (31.3 percent) leaves much to be desired, his driving ability and mid-range shots at six-foot-six make him a nightmare matchup for opposing backcourts.

This season, the 25-year-old is averaging 30.7 points per game with a 55.9 effective field goal percentage and 63.0 true shooting percentage. He's been effective as the Thunder's go-to scorer and has been the ideal leader so far as Oklahoma City is cruising in the Western Conference in second place.

While GM Sam Presti claimed the Thunder may not be all that active ahead of the trade deadline, other executives are calling his bluff. Even with the team they have now, Gilgeous-Alexander has the chance to lead his team deep into the playoffs with his innate scoring ability.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander – 2023-24 Shot Distribution Shot Area Field goals attempted Field goal % Restricted Area 164 67.7 In the Paint (Non-RA) 160 51.3 Mid-Range 112 51.8 Above the Break 3 78 32.1

If he truly wants to reach yet another level, Gilgeous-Alexander will have to find a way to be more efficient from deep. Whether that means getting creative with the spacing or simply working on his jump shot from long-range, there's still room for improvement, as the Canadian creeps into MVP talks so early in the season.

The Thunder are scoring 120.7 points per game on 49.2 percent shooting and 38.6 percent from deep. While they haven't needed to rely on Gilgeous-Alexander from three-point range, his point production in general represents a quarter of the team's scoring.

Moreover, the team ranks seventh in the league in offensive rating with 118.0 and third in defensive rating with 110.2. Of course, all of this is a group effort, but they can thank their Canadian superstar for helping them achieve these new heights.