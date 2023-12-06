Highlights The Oklahoma City Thunder's strong start to the season can be attributed to the exceptional play of guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

Despite being one of the youngest teams in the NBA, the Thunder are outperforming expectations and are currently the second-best team in the Western Conference.

Gilgeous-Alexander's impressive individual statistics, including leading his team in scoring, assists, and steals, make a strong case for him to be considered for the league MVP award.

The Oklahoma City Thunder have enjoyed a stellar start to the 2023-24 NBA regular season where they currently find themselves as the second-best team in the Western Conference. A large reason as to why they occupy that position is due to the elite-level of play which guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is exhibiting, which has not gone unnoticed. As such, this has prompted NBA journalist Mark Medina to consider the Canadian to firmly be in the conversation for this season’s MVP, a view which is shared by some executives around the league.

Thunder catching lightning in a bottle

13-6, 2nd in the West

There was a lot of optimism surrounding this budding Thunder team filled with young talent coming into this 2023-24 campaign. Despite narrowly missing out on making the postseason last year, the young duo of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who emerged as a superstar after a breakout season, and Josh Giddey, boasted plenty of potential. Add to that, their No. 1 overall 2022 NBA Draft pick, Chet Holmgren, was finally healthy after missing the entirety of last season due to sustaining a Lisfranc injury in his right foot.

While Oklahoma City are listed as the third-youngest team in the NBA, with an average age of 23.6 years old, they are so far outplaying their average 2.4 years of experience, the fewest in the NBA, ten-fold, and look to be genuine playoff contenders in a loaded Western Conference through the first quarter of the season. Currently, they sit second overall in the West with a 13-6 winning record, behind only the impressive Minnesota Timberwolves, who have so far gone 15-4.

Taking a deeper look into their statistics, there are some key indicators as to why OKC are the second-best team in the league, based on their plus-8.4 net rating, with the Boston Celtics faring slightly better at plus-8.5. Firstly, their shooting efficiency, as measured by the team’s overall 60.8 percent true shooting percentage, is the third-best in the league, and the best among teams in the West. Secondly, they also rank third for their effective field goal percentage, again leading all Western Conference teams with 56.7 percent, showing that they are highly efficient at converting their shots.

Defensively, though, they are the ninth-best blocking team, averaging 5.8 per game, while conceding the second-fewest fast-break points in transition, averaging only 10.3 per game, second to the Houston Rockets (7.2 points). Furthermore, they have so far limited their opponents to scoring only 44.1 points in the paint, the fourth-best mark in the league.

Oklahoma City Thunder - 2023-24 NBA Season Statistics Rank Points per game 119.7 5th Opponents points per game 111.4 9th Offensive rating 117.9 5th Defensive rating 109.5 4th Net rating 8.4 2nd

Gilgeous-Alexander ‘is the real deal’

Medina believes that despite how young Oklahoma City's core is, as well as how loaded the rest of the Western Conference is, they will surely be a Play-In tournament team come the end of the regular season, at the very minimum. The journalist goes on to recall some conversations last year regarding the MVP race, where some league executives praised the young Canadian and said he was a player to certainly keep an eye on this year.

“The Western Conference is loaded, but for sure pencil [OKC] in as a Play-In team. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander will be in the MVP conversation this season. He even garnered some consideration last season when I talked to executives around the league. Even when most of the votes were going to Joel Embiid and Nikola Jokić, some people were saying pay attention to Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, he's the real deal.”

Climbing up the MVP ladder

Gilgeous-Alexander: 3rd in MVP race

Not only has Gilgeous-Alexander shone for the Thunder, but he has also made some noise around the league, with his name now being floated around conversations for becoming the league MVP. Per NBA.com, in the most recent MVP ladder edition, the 25-year-old is tied for third in the race with Dallas Mavericks star, Luka Dončić, with the two previous MVP winners, Joel Embiid and Nikola Jokić leading the way.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander - Oklahoma City Thunder NBA statistics 2023-24 season Points 29.9 Field goal % 53.8 3-point field goal % 36.5

Having played 18 of the Thunder's first 19 games, the All-Star is leading his team in points scored, assists as well as leading the league in steals per game, averaging 29.9 points, 6.3 assits and 2.4 steals. Furthermore, he is converting his field goal attempts at a greater efficiency, averaging a career-high 53.8 percent from the field, while his 36.5 percent from three-point range is his greatest conversion rate since the 2020-21 season. Most of the 25-year-old's points appear to come from inside the paint, where his 14.3 points per game ranks as the fifth most in the league, but he is the only guard to make the top five.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scoring breakdown League Rank Points per game on pull-ups 11.1 5th Points per game on drives 14.9 2nd

Delving even deeper into his scoring metrics, SGA ranks fifth overall in the league for points scored from pull-up shots, averaging 11.1 per game on 50.9 percent shooting, the highest mark among those who rank in the top 10. Furthermore, his 14.9 points scored when driving to the basket is second-most in the league, behind Sacramento Kings guard De'Aaron Fox (15.7 PPG), where he converts on 57.1 percent of his attempts.

Additionally, the Thunder guard is one of four players in the league to have three 40-plus point scoring games this season, tied with the aforementioned Dončić, Trae Young of the Atlanta Hawks, and two-time league MVP, Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks. Furthermore, he currently holds the season-record for most steals in a game with seven, a career-high, that he picked up in the Thunder’s 123-87 blowout win against the Spurs, while also leading the league in total steals with 44 on the season so far, eight more than second-placed Scottie Barnes of the Toronto Raptors (36).

Taking all of his statistics into consideration, as well as the team's success, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has so far put forward a strong evidential case for why he could be deserving of the league MVP. Over the past five seasons, the coveted award has been won by a center, with James Harden the last guard to have his name etched on the trophy back in 2018. If a member of the backcourt is to assume winning ways once again, then Gilgeous-Alexander could be the player to do so, especially if the All-Star continues to maintain his consistent performances further throughout the 2023-24 campaign.

All statistics courtesy of Statmuse, ESPN, NBA.com and Basketball Reference.