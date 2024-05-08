Highlights The Oklahoma City Thunder's off-court bond has translated into high-level basketball on the court.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's near-triple-double led to the Game 1 victory over the Mavericks.

Oklahoma City's terrific defensive effort stifled Dallas, holding them to 39.3% shooting.

The Oklahoma City Thunder drew first blood in Game 1 of their Western Conference Semi-Finals series against the Dallas Mavericks with a resounding 117-95 win. Throughout the course of the regular season, the Thunder have established themselves as a tight-knit group off the court. And their bond has translated into terrific basketball that has carried into the postseason, where they are undefeated so far.

Following their Game 1 victory, Thunder superstar Shai Gilgeous-Alexander gave his two cents on how the team's off-court friendship has helped them play at the highest level when it's time to perform, especially under the bright lights of the playoffs.

"It makes it easier for us to play for each other and with each other... Off the court, we know each and every one of our teammates has our back and really cares for our well-being. And then, in turn, just when you get out there, you're playing for something bigger than just yourself."

As he has done all throughout the season, Gilgeous-Alexander led the Thunder in Game 1 with a near-triple-double of 29 points, nine rebounds, and nine assists. SGA did a lot of his damage from the foul line, where he went 11-of-13. But like they have done all season long, the Thunder made a complete team effort to take down Luka Dončić, Kyrie Irving, and the Mavericks in Game 1.

Oklahoma City Dominates Dallas In Game 1

Several Thunder players had their imprints in the series-opener

As much as Gilgeous-Alexander led the way, the MVP finalist received a ton of help in Game 1.

Chet Holmgren provided elite two-way play on Tuesday by scoring in a variety of ways, while also protecting the rim and holding down the fort defensively on the other end of the floor.

Jalen Williams struggled to begin the game, but eventually found his rhythm in the second half. He scored 10 of his 16 points in the fourth quarter to lead the run that blew the game wide open for the Thunder in the final frame.

Aaron Wiggins played arguably the best game of his young career, as he gave Oklahoma City a solid spark off the bench with timely baskets throughout the night. He finished with 16 points on 5-of-7 shooting, including 3-of-4 from beyond the arc.

Lu Dort put Luka Dončić in the "Dorture Chamber" as the defensive stalwart held the Mavs superstar to just 19 points on 6-of-19 shooting from the field. Even rookie guard Cason Wallace played 23 quality minutes off the bench, especially on the defensive end in helping stymie Irving and Dončić offensively.

Thunder Played Complete Game On Both Ends

OKC held Dallas to just 39.3 percent shooting

As a team, Oklahoma City played a complete game on both ends of the floor, especially on defense as they held the Mavericks to just 39.3 percent field goal shooting throughout the evening.

Offensively, they shot just 44.9 percent from the field overall. But they were scorching from beyond the arc, where they connected on 16 of their 35 attempts.

The Thunder were also able to withstand Dallas' third quarter rally thanks to some hot shooting. After Dončić cut the lead down to two points midway through the period, OKC made a barrage of triples — two from SGA, one from Dort, and one from Holmgren — to open up an 11-point lead late in the quarter.

From there, the Thunder just kept their foot on the gas pedal and outscored the Mavs 28-16 in the fourth quarter to take Game 1.