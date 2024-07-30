Highlights SGA became an MVP candidate due to being a versatile defender, capable of guarding multiple positions.

Gilgeous-Alexander's playmaking skills and finding teammates make him a crucial offensive asset.

Shai's best attribute is scoring, he excels at finishing and drawing fouls, and is improving on his three-point shooting.

Over the past few NBA seasons, the league has seen many players jump from all-stars to superstars. However, none of them have had quite the leap that Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has had. In just six seasons, SGA went from a lottery pick in the 2018 NBA Draft to an MVP candidate in the 2023-23 season.

One of the reasons for this is that the Oklahoma City Thunder guard has transitioned into arguably the best well-rounded player in the NBA. He is great in nearly every aspect of the game and has improved tremendously in certain areas.

SGA Is a Versatile Defender

Can guard multiple positions due to his size

In the modern NBA, many guards have grown to be great offensive players with their scoring or passing. However, there aren't as many backcourt stars that have built themselves up as defenders. Fortunately for Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, he doesn't fall under that category as his size and strength allow him to guard whoever is on the offensive end.

SGA has developed into an elite defensive player, coming closer each season to making an All-Defensive case. Although he doesn't guard the opposing team's best player, as that is the role of defensive beast Luguentz Dort , he is capable of guarding any position, which makes him extremely versatile.

Last season, Shai finished first in steals per game among all players, showing his ability to force turnovers and create more offensive opportunities for his team. He finished 4th in total blocks by guards in the 2023-24 season, showcasing his interior defensive skills.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander 2023-24 Defensive Statistics Category Stat DRBG 4.7 SPG 2.0 BPG 0.9 Defensive Rating 109.7 Opponent FG% 45.1%

His on-ball defense is certainly more developed than his off-ball defense by this point in his career, as his footwork and length allow him to stay on his man. In terms of playing off-ball, there are some times when SGA loses his opponent, which may result in easy points for the offense.

Easily Finds His Teammates

Great at creating shots for others

Along with his defensive skills, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has always been a great offensive player and his developing playmaking skills are a key contributor to that. Finding his teammates played a huge factor in why the Oklahoma City Thunder were able to finish as the No.1 seed in the Western Conference .

One of his major attributes is his court vision as he's quickly able to read plays, resulting in him creating shots for his teammates. He's able to time his passes well and can find players in the transition, making him one of the most valued playmakers in the league. Much of this also comes from his ability to read defenses, which is the main reason why SGA has a low turnover ratio.

He is good at the pick-and-roll game, as he reads where the defenders are going, which ends with him finding an open teammate. This has worked greatly with big man Chet Holmgren , who had a great rookie season in 2023-24. Shai's also very careful and efficient in terms of fast breaks, and his transition playmaking is arguably the best in the NBA.

Excellent Scorer From All Over the Floor

One of the best finishers in the NBA

Although he is a great all-around player, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's best attribute is by far his ability to score the ball. He has had multiple seasons where he was in the top five in total points and is one of the most consistent scorers in the NBA today.

His biggest skill is his finishing ability, as he has proven to be an efficient scorer. He can easily finish through contact, something that becomes extremely useful when he's being guarded heavily. He is also a crafty finisher, allowing him to score in tough situations.

SGA is constantly improving on his three-point scoring, something that is now an important aspect of his game. His three-point game is getting more consistent, though it's still not at the point where it can be considered a threat. His mid-range game is certainly more impressive at this point, as he is much more reliable in that regard.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Scoring Statistics Category Stat PPG 30.1 FG% 53.5% 3P% 35.3% Mid-Range 49.4% Restricted Area 69.2%

He has also developed his game to where he's easily able to draw shooting fouls and gets many free-throw opportunities. Much of this comes from his crafty finishing ability, as many defenders are tricked into fouling him to try and stop him from scoring. When he is at the line, he's expected to hit them as he was in the top 20 for the highest free-throw percentage in the 2023-24 NBA season.

Great Leadership

His high IQ results in wins for the Thunder

Being a great well-rounded player is not just about skill, as Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has also proven to be a great leader. In the 2023-24 NBA season, Shai led the Oklahoma City Thunder to the first seed in the West with a record of 57-25. They spent the majority of the season in the top three in the West, showing their consistency as a team.

Shai had the highest usage percentage on the Thunder by far, which makes sense as he is the best player on the team. He is a key reason why the Thunder had a top-three offense in the NBA and a top-four defense this past season. He was in the top 10 in offensive rating and top 15 in defensive rating among players who averaged 30+ minutes in 2023-24.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander 2023-24 Advanced Statistics Category Stat Offensive Rating 121.0 Defensive Rating 109.7 Player Efficiency Rating 29.3 USG% 31.7% AST% 28.7% True Shooting 63.6%

Another way he has shown his great leadership is that he always steps up in clutch moments. He has the ball in his hands more than his teammates in close games, and that results in the Thunder having a positive plus/minus in late-game situations.

His leadership, alongside his great skills on the court, show that SGA is the best all-around player in the entire NBA. He excels in every aspect of the game and is only continuing to get better each season.

All statistics courtesy of NBA