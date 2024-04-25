Highlights Chet Holmgren bounced back with 26 points in Game 2, dominating Valanciunas despite the size difference.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander acknowledged Holmgren's competitive fire from the start.

Holmgren has been a difference-maker for the Thunder throughout the season, including in this series against the Pelicans.

Oklahoma City Thunder rookie Chet Holmgren found out the hard way just what the playoffs are all about when New Orleans Pelicans center Jonas Valanciunas dominated him on the boards in Game 1. Even though the Thunder got the win, there were concerns about how OKC would deal with the big Lithuanian down in the paint.

Valanciunas hauled in 20 rebounds, including nine on the offensive glass, as his heft proved to be too much for the scrawny 208-pound Thunder youngster. Well, that was the case, at least in Game 1.

But after getting one game under his belt, the feisty rookie, who finished with 15 points and 11 rebounds himself in the series opener, knew that he had to bring the grit and toughness in Game 2 — and that's exactly what he did right from the jump. He scored 15 points in the first quarter alone, going 5-of-5 from the field, including 3-of-3 from beyond the arc.

Chet Holmgren vs. Jonas Valanciunas Matchup Game Game 1 Game 2 Category Holmgren Valanciunas Holmgren Valanciunas Points 15 13 26 19 Rebounds 11 20 7 7 Blocks 5 0 2 0 FG-A 6-14 5-9 9-13 8-14

Holmgren finished the game with 26 points and seven rebounds as the Thunder dominated the Pelicans, 124-92, in Game 2 to take a 2-0 lead in their best-of-seven series.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Knew Holmgren Had That "Fire"

SGA found out right away that Chet was different

Thunder superstar Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has never been shy about praising and giving credit to his teammates for the success his team has had this season. During the post-game press conference, a reporter asked SGA when he found out that Holmgren had the toughness to go at the bigger guys in the NBA, despite his size disadvantage. The MVP candidate revealed that it did not take long for him to learn about the rookie's competitive fire.

"The year Chet got drafted, he came to Toronto that summer. We played pick up... The league's called CEBL, we played pick up against one of the teams and it was like a bigger guy... He was battling physically, even though obviously he was giving up a lot of pounds and talking smack... So I knew, Chet had that fire in him from that day." - Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

This was when Holmgren was listed 13 pounds lighter than his current 208-pound frame today. But from the get-go, just moments after he was drafted, he was already ready to get to work — and that's exactly what he has done.

Unfortunately, Holmgren red-shirted what was supposed to be his rookie season due to a foot injury. But he has since made a full recovery and has been one of the difference-makers in helping propel the Thunder to the top seed in the Western Conference this season and a 2-0 series lead against the Pelicans in the first round.

Holmgren Dominated Matchup vs. Valanciunas in Game 2

Holmgren utilized his strengths against the veteran

As much as Valanciunas used his size against Holmgren in Game 1, the rookie took the veteran to school in Game 2, especially in the second half. Holmgren saw more of Valanciunas' brute force early on, as the Pelicans center went to work early with 11 points within the first three minutes of the game. But Holmgren took it right back at him.

The agile big man took advantage of the slow-footed center's inability to get out on the perimeter and made them pay with three three-pointers. Holmgren ended up with 15 of his 26 points in the opening period alone.

Valanciunas and Holmgren continued to fight down low throughout the game, but the rookie was able to hold his own after the veteran's early barrage. After starting the game shooting 5-of-7 from the field, the Pelicans center went just 3-of-7 the rest of the way.

Valanciunas and Holmgren will likely continue to be the battle to watch moving forward, as the series now shifts to New Orleans. Game 3 will be on Saturday at Smoothie King Center.