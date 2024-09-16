Former Newcastle United goalkeeper Shaka Hislop believes that the club won't qualify for the Champions League by virtue of a top four Premier League finish this season, despite their strong start to the campaign - insisting that the club's squad depth is not good enough to oust other sides in the hunt for a place at Europe's top table.

The Tyneside outfit secured their place in the competition for the first time in 20 years back in the 2022/23 campaign after crawling to a fourth-placed finish in the league, though they notably had few injuries to contend with - and after last season saw Eddie Howe's men dogged by absences throughout the campaign, they could only muster a seventh-placed finish. And given that stars such as Callum Wilson, Lewis Miley, Sven Botman and potentially Alexander Isak could be facing further time on the sidelines, Hislop believes that Newcastle could struggle to repeat their successes from two years ago.

Newcastle "Not Deep Enough" for Top Four Finish

The Magpies don't have adequate squad depth, says their former star

Speaking on ESPN FC, Hislop stated that whilst Newcastle have shown that they can do it in the past, the club don't boast enough squad depth to mount a proper go at securing a top four this time around. The former Magpies goalkeeper said:

"No, I don't think that Newcastle will finish in the top four. And whilst, as we have said, that they have got results, their performances have not been that convincing. "They got the results, and as we saw last season, I think the squad were clearly good enough from two seasons ago to finish in the top four, but a few injuries certainly dented those ambitions last season. "I'm not sure they are deep enough."

Newcastle Know What They Must Do For Top Four

Mirroring their results in 2022/23 could be enough for stardom

Newcastle finished in the top four last time out by being an incredibly hard team to beat - and as Hislop says, the results have gone their way so far this season, but that does not mean that they are necessarily performing well.

Newcastle United's Premier League statistics - 2022/23 season, division ranking Stats Output Team rank Wins 19 =4th Draws 14 =1st Losses 5 =1st Goals scored 68 6th Goals conceded 33 =1st

Back in the 2022/23 season, the Magpies only lost one game up until late February - and that came via a 98th-minute Fabio Carvalho winner for Liverpool at Anfield. Of course, there were a few draws sprinkled into that 17-game run without defeat, but St. James' Park did feel like an intimidating fortress in Howe's first campaign at the helm and with the club having won both of their games at home this season, they will need to continue that.

Newcastle had only won one of their opening seven games to start the 2022/23 campaign, before a run of eight wins in nine catapulted them into the top four by late October - in which they only fell out of the Champions League spots for four weeks before clambering back in again.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Newcastle recorded 71 points in the 2022/23 season - their joint-best since the 1995/96 season (78).

Notably, Manchester City were halted at St. James' Park, as only Liverpool and Arsenal emerged victorious on Tyneside that season - and their away form was equally impressive, with losses only coming at the hands of Liverpool, Manchester City and Aston Villa on the road, with further wins at tough venues such as West Ham United and Tottenham Hotspur.

Howe will know the task ahead of him with the Magpies aiming to do the job once again - and they have made a solid start.

Related Exclusive: Arsenal and Newcastle Keen on £325,000-a-Week Star Arsenal and Newcastle United are plotting a potential move for Leroy Sane in 2025

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 16-09-24.