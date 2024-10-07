After a strong start to the season, Liverpool don't exactly look like they're crying out for a new striker, but if they do need one at any point, their former goalkeeper, Shaka Hislop, has said the club should consider Eintracht Frankfurt attacker Omar Marmoush.

Arne Slot is enjoying the early days of his tenure as Liverpool boss. The Dutchman has led his side to six wins from seven games, and the Reds are currently at the top of the Premier League table with 18 points, scoring 13 goals and conceding just two so far. Clearly, Liverpool are in a strong position defensively right now, and they're not too shabby in attack, either. But, with Mohamed Salah potentially nearing the end of his career, and Darwin Nunez failing to consistently deliver, there's every chance the Anfield outfit may be looking for a new forward.

If so, Hislop has given Marmoush his recommendation, after seeing the Egyptian striker hit two goals against Bayern Munich at the weekend.

Omar Marmoush a Good Fit for Liverpool

Shaka Hislop likes the look of Egypt forward

Frankfurt hosted German giants Bayern on Sunday evening with a thrilling game ending in a 3-3 draw at The Waldstadion. A back-and-forth affair saw the away team get things started through a Kim Min-jae goal, before Marmoush levelled the scores minutes later. A Hugo Ekitike goal gave the hosts a surprise lead, but just before half-time, Bayern were level thanks to Dayot Upamecano.

Michael Olise's goal not long after the break appeared to be the winning strike, but Marmoush popped up with a second goal to seal his brace and snatch a point for his team in the dying moments of injury-time. The 25-year-old now has nine goals in as many games this season, including eight in six Bundesliga fixtures.

That form has attracted plenty of attention, and has been enough to persuade Hislop that Marmoush - who 'dreams' of a move to Anfield according to journalist Christian Falk - could be the man for Liverpool. Speaking to ESPN, Hislop was asked if the Merseyside outfit should sign Marmoush, and he replied:

"Sure, why not."

Omar Marmoush 2024/25 statistics (all competitions) Stat Total Appearances 9 Minutes 747 Goals 9 Assists 6 xG 5.18 Key passes per 90 2

Unwilling to add any more detail to his answer, it seems Hislop has seen enough to know that Marmoush would be able to offer Liverpool something they don't already have.

Could he be the Next Mohamed Salah?

The Liverpool star will need to be replaced in the future

Now 32-years-old, a plan will need to be put in place for Liverpool when it comes to replacing their talismanic attacker Mo Salah. The Egyptian has now bagged over 200 goals for the Reds, and it seems unthinkable that they will one day have to navigate games without him.

Though Salah is more of a wide-man, and Marmoush operates more centrally, there is every chance that Liverpool may look to the former's compatriot and decide to make him a part of their attacking roster in future transfer windows.

It is thought Salah is more likely to pen a new contract with Liverpool than move to a rival in Europe, but his current deal does come to an end next summer.

Statistics according to Transfermarkt - correct as of 07-10-24.