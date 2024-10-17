Liverpool have reportedly joined the race to sign Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur target Georgiy Sudakov from Shakhtar Donetsk as top European sides battle it out for his signature - though it will take a fee of over £50million to land the Eastern European prodigy.

Sudakov made his debut in a shock away win against Real Madrid in October 2020, and has become one of their best players in that time by amassing 112 appearances - scoring 27 goals and registering 20 assists in the process. That has seen English sides take keen notice of his talents and Arne Slot's men could be the ones to land him with reports suggesting that they have joined the race alongside Arsenal, Tottenham and more to secure his signature.

Liverpool 'In Race' For Georgiy Sudakov

The Reds are wanting to strengthen their ranks

The report by Caught Offside states that Liverpool are amongst the clubs showing a strong interest in the young Ukrainian, though they will be rivalled by other English clubs.

Arsenal, Tottenham, Aston Villa and Newcastle United have all been scouting the starlet, with his impact at Shakhtar Donetsk being compared to current Chelsea star Mykhailo Mudryk, who was touted as a future star whilst he was at the Ukrainian club.

Georgiy Sudakov's Shakhtar Donetsk statistics - season by season Season Appearances Output 2020-21 10 1 2021-22 10 4 2022-23 29 5 2023-24 23 6 2024-25 8 7

Caught Offside states that their sources close to the player claim that Liverpool and Arsenal sent scouts to watch the Ukraine international play for Shakhtar in games against LNZ Cherkasy and Veres Rivne, where Sudakov scored once against the latter before turning in a Man of the Match performance against Cherkasy with four goals and an assist in a 5-1 win on home soil.

The 22-year-old, who has been described as a "top talent", impressed and Liverpool are expected to step up their interest in securing his services, though he won't come cheap, with Shakhtar expected to ask for €65million (£54million) especially given that they sold Mudryk for a higher fee to the Blues.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Georgiy Sudakov has 24 caps for Ukraine, scoring three goals.

The Reds reportedly tried and failed to sign Martin Zubimendi from Real Sociedad in the summer and Sudakov could be a younger alternative to step into their midfield.

Sudakov Would Need Time at Liverpool

There is a lot of talent to oust from the starting lineup

Sudakov has gone from strength to strength in recent seasons, and with 17 Champions League appearances under his belt, he's really stepped up the tempo this season with seven goals and two assists in eight games to leave Shakhtar in fourth place - and who knows where they would be if it wasn't for his goals.

Shakhtar have won the league in six of their last seven seasons, excluding their first-placed finish in the Ukrainian Premier League in the 2021-22 season, when the Russian invasion of Ukraine ensured that the season stopped prematurely.

Sudakov will be hoping to add to his barrage of trophies and as the joint-top goalscorer in the league, he will be vital to their chances of success. A huge fee will be able to take him to the Premier League, but at a cost of £54million, it could be a deal that Liverpool and other teams look to do in the summer.

Where he will fit in is another question; Ryan Gravenberch and Alexis Mac Allister have nailed down the central midfield spots but Dominik Szoboszlai has been a little more up and down when playing behind the striker in Sudakov's preferred position - having a strong start at Anfield could easily see him displace the Hungarian quite quickly.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 16-10-24.