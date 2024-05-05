Highlights Canelo Alvarez enhanced his claims as the best boxer on the planet by outclassing Jaime Munguia on Saturday night.

Shakur Stevenson believes only Terence Crawford could test Alvarez at this point in his career.

Canelo argued with David Benavidez at ringside after his win, but may not face the American next.

Following Canelo Alvarez’s win over Jaime Munguia on Saturday night, fellow world champion Shakur Stevenson has named the one man that he believes is currently better than the dominant Mexican superstar.

Although Munguia troubled him at times, Alvarez downed his opponent in the fourth round before convincingly pulling away on the scorecards to record a unanimous decision victory at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The 33-year-old retained his status as the undisputed super-middleweight world champion with the win and confidently declared himself to be 'the best fighter in the world' in his post-fight interview.

Stevenson Names The Modern Day Fighter Who He Feels Would Beat Canelo

Reigning World Champion Doesn't Believe Alvarez is Invincible

Shakur Stevenson, who won the vacant WBC lightweight title back in November after defeating Edwin De Los Santos, was full of praise for Canelo following his victory, but admitted that he would still favour Terence 'Bud' Crawford to defeat the Mexican if the pair ever meet in the ring. Stevenson wrote on social media:

"Hellavu fighter Canelo is. Still think Bud beats him."

The 36-year-old Crawford holds an undefeated 40-0 record and is seen by many as a potential future opponent for Alvarez after clearing out three weight divisions on his way to becoming one of the pound-for-pound best fighters on the planet. While the Nebraska native's most recent fight took place in the 147lb welterweight division, he will move up a weight class to challenge Israil Madrimov for the super-welterweight world title on the 3rd of August - and hasn't ruled out bulking up further to face Canelo.

Crawford even sowed the seeds for a possible bout with Alvarez as he posted a scathing assessment of the champion's performance against Munguia, declaring: "It look(ed) like Canelo carried him the whole fight!" That's a highly debatable point of view given that the champion was sinking in some stiff shots right until the end of the 12th round, but it did get the world talking about a Canelo vs Crawford bout after the fight.

Canelo insists that he won't fight American David Benavidez unless there's at least $200 million on the table - and he would surely want a similarly sized payday to meet Crawford. Speaking about his future fights, Alvarez insisted - per ESPN - that he "could do whatever he wants".

"If the money's right ... I can fight [Benavidez] right now," Alvarez said. "I don't give a s***. It's only a matter of money at this point. Everybody is asking for everything. When I fought [Erislandy] Lara, Austin Trout, Miguel Angel Cotto, [Floyd] Mayweather, Billy Joe Saunders, GGG, everybody said I don't want to fight them, and I fought all of them. So right now ... I can do whatever I want."

Despite not wanting to entertain a fight with Benavidez until financial terms are in place, that didn't stop Canelo from getting into a verbal spat with Benavidez after his win in Vegas. In terms of raw star appeal, though, Crawford as an established world-class fighter would likely bring into more revenue than the 27-year-old Benavidez. Time will tell what direction the Mexican hero will go in next.