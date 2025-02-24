Elite boxing technician Shakur Stevenson is seeking help from the legendary former five-weight world champion Floyd Mayweather.

Stevenson, an unbeaten American lightweight, breezed past his last opponent, Josh Padley, whom he fought midway through the Riyadh Season card in Saudi Arabia on Saturday, the 22nd of February. The 27-year-old was never supposed to fight the unheralded, largely unknown Padley at the marquee event in the Middle East. He was originally drafted to fight Floyd ‘Kid Austin's Schofield but the Golden Boy Promotions athlete withdrew citing illness.

Instead, Stevenson bludgeoned Padley to the body, and, though he forced a stoppage, he suffered injury during the contest - a familiar one for him, as it was an issue with his hands; the same kind of injuries that plagued Mayweather's career.

Shakur Stevenson Appeals to Floyd Mayweather

Stevenson wants Mayweather's help overcoming hand injuries