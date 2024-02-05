Highlights 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan wanted Tom Brady to play for the team for one season while Brock Purdy was recovering from injury.

Shanahan viewed Brady as a mentor figure for Purdy and hoped he would learn from the GOAT.

Brady turned down the offer and Purdy ended up returning earlier than expected, leading the 49ers to a Super Bowl 58 appearance.

The San Francisco 49ers are preparing to play in Super Bowl 58 this week, in part thanks to the superlative play of sophomore quarterback Brock Purdy.

However, it appears that if head coach Kyle Shanahan had his way, it would have been Tom Brady that was calling the shots on offense this season, per NBC Sports' Peter King.

Shanahan's admittance of his pursuit of the GOAT shouldn't be too much of a surprise to those who were keeping up with rumors this past offseason. Purdy suffered a torn UCL in the NFC Championship game against the Philadelphia Eagles, which led to trepidation among the 49ers brass about whether they would have a starting-caliber quarterback ready in time for the 2023 season opener.

Though Purdy recovered quickly and played well this season, it's hard not to imagine what might have been had Brady and Shanahan teamed up in San Francisco this year.

Shanahan wanted Brady, but only for 1 season

49ers head coach wanted Purdy to learn from the GOAT while on the mend

Back in 2020, Tom Brady was a 43-year-old free agent coming off a disappointing end to his tenure with the New England Patriots. Questions abounded about his ability to maintain his high level of play, and as such, the 49ers and Shanahan elected to stick with 29-year-old Jimmy Garoppolo as their starting quarterback, as he was fresh off of leading them to a Super Bowl LIV appearance.

The rest, as they say, is history. Brady beat Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV in his first season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, while the 49ers failed to reach the same heights with Garoppolo again.

After cycling through Garoppolo and Trey Lance, the 49ers finally settled on Mr. Irrelevant Brock Purdy, and now they're back in the Big Game. However, Shanahan admitted in an interview with NBC's Peter King that he wanted Brady while Purdy was on the mend during the 2023 offseason:

Yes, I was serious about it [pursuing Brady]. As we talked, I’m looking at Brock, and he’s got his arm in a sling, and I really am not sure I’ve got a quarterback who’s going to be ready for the start of the 2023 season. That started all of this.

Garoppolo departed for the Las Vegas Raiders early on in free agency, while Lance was coming off his own season-ending ankle injury. In his conversations with Purdy about Brady, Shanahan apparently wanted the young quarterback to learn from one of the game's all-time greats, telling Purdy:

I actually thought it was giving Brock the biggest compliment. I let him know he's our guy long term. No question. And if Tom Brady wanted to come here and start for one year, that's the only way you're not starting when you're healthy this year... But how cool would it be if Tom Brady would be the quarterback here for one season? How cool would it be for you to learn from him?

ESPN's Nick Wagoner spoke to Purdy on the subject in January, and while Purdy said that he understood Shanahan's thought process, he was a tad offended that his head coach wanted to bring in outside help after Purdy led them to the NFC Championship game as a rookie.

I was like, 'Yeah, he's the GOAT. I get it.' But something deep down inside me was sort of like, 'Dude, I just showed you that I can play well in this system. And we were one game away from the Super Bowl.' ... More than anything, I was like, 'OK, now let's go.'

Of course, Brady turned Shanahan down, choosing to stick to his retirement plan a season after retiring for a mere 40 days. The NFL legend is done playing, but he'll be back at the Super Bowl in 2025: he'll begin his second act in 2024 as the top color commentator for FOX, who just so happen to have the broadcast rights for Super Bowl 59.

Luckily for the 49ers, Purdy had a Pro Bowl campaign, and now they'll be attempting to get revenge for their Super Bowl 54 loss to the Chiefs.

Source: Peter King (via Pro Football Talk & NBC)