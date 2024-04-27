Highlights Former boxing world champion Shane Mosley gave Ryan Garcia advice before his showdown with Devin Haney.

Former boxing world champion Shane Mosley gave Ryan Garcia some crucial advice just one before his epic showdown with Devin Haney.

The 25-year-old shook up the boxing world when he scored a stunning majority decision win over 'The Dream' at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

Though Haney won many of the rounds in the first half of the fight, thanks to his superior boxing, Garcia's power began to take hold in the second half, as he dropped the American in the seventh, 10th, and 11th rounds.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: The judges scored the fight 112-112, 114-110 and 115-109 in favour of Garcia.

In the build-up to the showdown, Garcia had exhibited erratic behavior and was even seen drinking from what appeared to be a beer bottle during the weigh-in.

The Californian boxer missed weight by an exorbitant amount — 3.2 pounds over the 140-pound limit — and was therefore unable to challenge, and win, Haney's super lightweight championship belt.

Shane Mosley Messaged Garcia Advice Before Haney Fight

His message paid off in a big way...

A month before the fight, Mosley - who was a former three-weight world champion - picked up on the American's footwork and messaged him privately on Instagram.

"I'm going to tell you before it's too late. This fight is going to come down to how good your footwork is. That doesn't mean moving away from him. It means being explosive front and back, side to side to land your power punches. That doesn't mean doing what he wants you to and following him round the ring while he pot shots you to death. "Be in the middle of the ring and let him try to pursue you, you are quicker than him, but his feet might be a little quicker. Work on that fast twitch muscle you will be happy."

Garcia acknowledged the message, replying: "Thank you Shane!" The fight with Haney is without doubt one of the best performances of 'King Ry's' career.

Ryan Garcia Reveals He Drank 'Every Night' Before Haney Fight

He still went on to secure the biggest win of his career

In the aftermath of his victory, Garcia told reporters that much of the behaviour shown to the public in the build-up to the fight was legitimate and revealed he drank every day before his win.

“I don’t give a f**k what people say about me. I walked through the fire, and still held it down and still beat f*****g Devin Haney, and still drank every day and still beat him. I did everything,'' he said.

“What happened? False reality, right? I drank every single night. Went out on the first Monday and Tuesday (of fight week), and drank, drank, drank. What happened? I won. I’m not necessarily proud of it, but I’m just saying. It was a statement to say you guys can’t really f**k with me. I can do whatever I want.”

He added; “Look, I’m going through a lot. I went through a divorce, and a lot of s**t is happening to me outside my (boxing) life, and it lowkey kind of broke me, so I did what I felt like I needed to do to feel OK.

“I drank every day and did whatever I wanted. I’m not proud of it at all. I just pray for my kids, and hopefully, they are OK. I hope I made them proud.”

Garcia now has multiple options ahead for his next fight, which includes a rematch with Haney. He was also involved in a war of words with Conor Benn recently as the American's stock is higher than ever after recovering from his defeat to Gervonta Davis.