The Indianapolis Colts enter Week 18 with as much to play for as anyone. At 9-7, they can clinch a postseason berth with a victory over the Houston Texans. While the Jacksonville Jaguars currently hold the tiebreaker over Indianapolis, the Colts' AFC South hopes are still alive. With help from the Tennessee Titans, Indianapolis could snag the division and host a playoff game.

A win would also solidify the case for head coach Shane Steichen's Coach of the Year campaign. Under Steichen's lead, the Colts have been one of the biggest surprise stories of the 2023 season.

A massive turnaround

Steichen has led a much-improved Colts team

In recent years, the Coach of the Year has been awarded to a coach who’s overseen significant improvement from the previous season. Coming off a four-win campaign in 2022, the Colts were expected to finish toward the bottom of the AFC standings yet again.

Despite a strong start, the league didn’t seem to buy what Indianapolis was selling. The sentiment across the NFL was that they would come back to earth eventually, but that wasn’t the case.

At the bare minimum, the Colts will finish this season with five more wins than last year. The only team with greater improvement in that department would be the Texans.

2023 Head Coach Hires Coach Team Record Shane Steichen Indianapolis Colts 9-7 DeMeco Ryans Houston Texans 9-7 Sean Payton Denver Broncos 8-8 Jonathan Gannon Arizona Cardinals 4-12 Frank Reich Carolina Panthers 1-10

More impressively, Steichen has done so with modest talent. The Colts weren’t big spenders in the offseason, and their starting lineup, on paper, doesn’t look substantially better than last year’s group. Indianapolis has outperformed even their wildest expectations, and the coaching staff is a big reason for that.

Overcoming adversity

The Colts have dealt with injuries to key players

Another staple of the COTY award is facing and overcoming adversity. For whatever reason, not much focus has been given to the Colts misfortune this season.

Fourth-overall pick Anthony Richardson had season-ending surgery in October, and Gardner Minshew II has filled in as a starter. This was a significant loss for the Colts for multiple reasons. The first being Richardson appeared much further along his development than many scouts anticipated. Secondly, Richardson lost out on much-needed game reps, likely hindering his growth.

One of the best ways to alleviate pressure on a backup quarterback is to provide him with a strong run game. Having just signed an

extension, Jonathan Taylor was poised for a big season following his holdout. Unfortunately, injuries struck again. Taylor has only started six games this year and has averaged a career-low four yards per carry.

This would’ve been enough to sink most teams. The Colts weren’t viewed as world beaters entering the year, and injuries to players and inexperience on the coaching staff seemed like a recipe for disaster. Yet, the team persevered and found ways to win games.

Steichen has kept the offense afloat, with the Colts ranking 15th in yards per game and tenth in points. In what seemed like a lost season, Steichen rallied his troops and has led one of the more improbable playoff contenders of the year. Making the offense work with makeshift parts and without elite talent at the skill positions speaks to Steichen’s adaptability.

Game management has been key

Steichen's in-game coaching has been pivotal

It would be one thing if Steichen inherited an incredible unit that single-handedly won his team games. But that hasn't been the case for the Colts. There's nothing overly impressive about Indianapolis outside of the stellar offensive line play.

Rather than overpowering their opponents, the Colts' path to victory has been winning tight games. This approach has succeeded against many teams, ranging from the New England Patriots to the Baltimore Ravens.

Indianapolis isn’t going to out-talent many teams, but they have out-coached some opponents down the stretch. Steichen’s game management has improved at an exponential rate as the season has gone on. Without the talent to bail him out, Steichen’s decision-making has been crucial for the Colts’ success.

A COTY claim

Steichen has put together a compelling case for Coach of the Year

One of the most complex parts of evaluating one’s claim for Coach of the Year is determining how much of a team’s success is due to their individual impact. This is usually an arbitrary assessment, leading to no definitive conclusion. Steichen, however, is a straightforward study. Watching the Colts, it’s hard to think of other coaches that would’ve been as successful, let alone one with no prior head coaching experience.

The Browns’ Kevin Stefanski has been a sizable favorite for the award, given what the Browns have overcome this regular season.

While Stefanski’s run has been remarkable, Steichen’s 2023 is arguably more impressive. A rookie head coach taking one of the worst teams in the league from a year ago to a possible berth defies all logic.

The Colts have adapted so well this season that people seem to forget how much they’ve overcome. If they can lock up a playoff spot, it will be hard to argue that an individual coach has done more for his team than Steichen. The fact that the franchise even enters this week with a chance at the playoffs is a testament to his success.

With Richardson set to return next season and a promising coach at his side, the Colts have quickly become one of the most intriguing teams. Whether he ends the year with the hardware or not, Steichen’s coaching job has been nothing short of incredible.

