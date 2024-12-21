Former WBO Heavyweight Champion Shannon Briggs has named his heavyweight boxing Mount Rushmore - and while 'The Cannon' found room for some of the greatest fighters in the history of the division - there are many more he would have liked to add.

For those unfamiliar, selecting a Mount Rushmore involves picking four of the most influential figures in a particular category. When it comes to boxing's heavyweight division, there is no shortage of deserving contenders.

Briggs spoke exclusively to GIVEMESPORT in association with Brownsville Gym & Academy and revealed just how tough he had found it to narrow his picks down to four individuals.

"It’s hard to pick a Mount Rushmore [and be limited to four fighters]. I’d like to call it the ‘Dynamite Dozen’ - get 12 up there," declared the 53-year-old. With so few spots available, a number of huge names didn't make the cut.

There was no place for modern-day legends such as Oleksandr Usyk or Tyson Fury, while Briggs' long-time friend Mike Tyson also missed out. With that said, it's hard to argue with the four names that Shannon did select.

Shannon Briggs' professional boxing record (as of 21/12/24) 66 fights 60 wins 6 losses By knockout 53 2 By decision 7 4 Draws 1 No contest 1

Jack Johnson

Professional record (official): 54-11-8 (4 no contests)

Johnson became the first-ever black world heavyweight champion, but the legacy of The Galveston Giant' goes far beyond that notable achievement. Competing at a time when racial tensions were dangerously high, Johnson refused to cower to the bigotry that surrounded him.

Instead, he defiantly continued to live a flamboyant lifestyle and fight back against segregation. His skills in the ring were ahead of his time, too. A defensive master, Johnson often made a mockery of his opponents with his razor-sharp counter-punching style.

The vast majority of the crowd at his fights bought tickets in the hope of seeing a black champion humbled, but Johnson kept upsetting the odds stacked against him.

Ultimately, a controversial legal charge against Johnson forced him to exile himself from the USA, although he resumed fighting in his homeland once he deemed it safe to return.

Briggs summed up Johnson's legacy as he paid tribute to the trailblazing heavyweight: "The pressure and the circumstances under which Jack Johnson fought was unheard of."

Muhammad Ali

Professional record: 56-5

Muhammad Ali - born Classius Clay Jr. - revolutionised the sport of boxing with his unique charisma and blend of in-ring skills.

Ali dazzled his foes with speed, agility and tactical genius. Those talents saw him become a three-time world heavyweight champion. Across his 61-fight career, Ali engaged in some of the most legendary fights in boxing history.

Whether it was his first world title win over Sonny Liston in 1964, 'The Fight of the Century' with Joe Frazier in 1971 or his victory against George Foreman in 1974's 'Rumble in the Jungle', Ali's place in boxing folklore makes him a strong inclusion on Briggs' Mount Rushmore.

Evander Holyfield

Professional record: 44-10-2 (1 no contest)

Mike Tyson's absence from Briggs' Mount Rushmore was heavily influenced by his two losses to 'The Real Deal' in the mid-1990s. Holyfield knocked out 'Iron Mike' in their first fight in November 1996, before the pair's rematch ended in chaos when Tyson took a chunk out of his opponent's ear.

"It’s hard not to put Mike up there, but Holyfield beat him. Evander fought everybody," said Briggs. While the Atlanta native will forever be linked with the infamous 'Bite Fight', his boxing legacy extends far beyond the craziness that unfolded at the MGM Grand in June 1997.

A unified champion at both cruiserweight and heavyweight, Holyfield was one of the greatest fighters on the planet in his prime. His speed, power and sheer will to win made Evander a tough night for even the very best at his peak.