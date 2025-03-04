Summary John Cena shocked the world with his heel turn at WWE Elimination Chamber after attacking Cody Rhodes.

Celebrities and sports media personalities reacted strongly to Cena's unexpected villainous move.

Shannon Sharpe condemned Cena's actions, and offered to team up with Rhodes to face Cena and Travis Scott.

There wasn't a soul on the planet who could have predicted what transpired at the end of WWE Elimination Chamber this past Saturday: John Cena turned heel for the first time in over two decades. The 16-time world champion had already earned his shot at immortality when he overcame five other men to win the Elimination Chamber match and set a date with Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship at WrestleMania 41.

After Cody Rhodes turned down The Rock's offer, Cena revealed his true colors and sided with The Final Boss by giving his WrestleMania opponent a low blow in the middle of the ring. He then proceeded to beat down the fallen champion and bloodied the American Nightmare in the process.

It's safe to say everybody was shell-shocked about the heel turn of the century. The earth-shattering moment drew reactions, not just from Cena's fellow superstars in the WWE, but from celebrities and media personalities as well.

Shannon Sharpe Rips John Cena for Turning Heel

The NFL Hall of Famer offered to team up with Cody Rhodes

By now, the secret is out that professional wrestling is pre-determined. But the scripted nature of the product did not stop even the biggest sports shows from talking about arguably the greatest canon moment in the history of sports-entertainment.

Talking heads who typically discuss mainstream sports such as the NBA, NFL, and MLB also aired their respective pieces on Cena's groundshaking turn. That included ESPN analyst and NFL Hall of Famer Shannon Sharpe, who spoke on First Take and expressed his disdain for Cena for what he did to Cody Rhodes.

Man, John Cena ought to be ashamed of himself. He waited all this time to become a heel.

The three-time Super Bowl champion took the side of the Undisputed WWE Champion and added that the WWE's newest bad guy needs to pay for his sins. The former Denver Broncos tight end even proposed to team up with Rhodes to take on Cena and Travis Scott at SummerSlam.

Sharpe also called out Scott for his involvement in the punishment. Nonetheless, the ESPN analyst sure did a great job keeping kayfabe alive in this segment. There is likely zero chance of the 56-year-old stepping inside the ropes. Sharpe's co-host Stephen A. Smith even called him out on it and reminded him of his two replaced hips. While Sharpe sided with The American Nightmare, Stephen A. Smith was all aboard the Cena train and added he "rolls with The Rock" all day.

While Sharpe isn't just about to take bumps in the squared circle, Travis Scott might be on his way soon. After beating down Cody Rhodes last Saturday, The Rock teased about the Grammy Award-nominated rapper potentially wrestling in a match in WWE. According to Fightful Select, Scott has reportedly been doing some wrestling training lately as he prepares for a potential in-ring debut in the near future.