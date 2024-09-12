Key Takeaways Shannon Sharpe accidentally went live on Instagram yesterday, mistakenly sharing explicit audio with his audience.

Sharpe admitted his mistake after initially claiming he was hacked, expressing remorse over his unprofessional actions.

ESPN has chosen to retain Sharpe, who will continue his regular appearances on First Take starting next week.

Yesterday, NFL Hall of Fame tight end Shannon Sharpe, who currently works as an analyst at ESPN, accidentally went live on Instagram, streaming what sounded like sexual activities to his follower base of more than 3.2 million followers.

That video, which will not be shared here for obvious reasons, was quickly taken down by Sharpe, but not after a winding series of events. Initially, Sharpe claimed that his account had been hacked, though he walked those statements back later in the day on an emergency episode of his podcast, Nightcap, with Chad Ochocinco:

Sharpe explained on the episode that the live stream "was not staged." He claimed that he'd never been on Instagram Live before, and that it started unbeknownst to him at an inopportune time.

Sharpe, who played 14 seasons in the NFL with the Denver Broncos and Baltimore Ravens , signed a multiyear contract with ESPN in June to serve as a television analyst. Previously, he spent time as Skip Bayless's co-host on FS1's Undisputed.

Sharpe Will Remain At ESPN After Apologizing For Incident

Reports of his release have proven to be premature and false

There were rumors abound that Sharpe would be let go by ESPN after his accidental live stream, stemming from the precedent set by the Paul Pierce situation in 2021.

Pierce was fired by the Disney-owned network for intentionally going on Instagram Live while drinking and smoking as dancers and escorts performed for him on video. It was deemed as conduct that did not meet the standards that ESPN expects out of its on-air personalities.

Sharpe made clear on his podcast episode that he feels remorse for his mistake, understanding the nature and magnitude of his platform:

“Obviously, I’m embarrassed. To have one of your most intimate details — the audio heard for the entire world to hear — I’m embarrassed for a number of reasons. … There are a lot of people that count on Shannon to be professional at all times and I always try to be professional at all times, even when I’m behind closed doors.”

Sharp told Ochocino that he immediately called the company to speak about the incident with candor, insisting that it wasn't a prank or a purposeful action. As such, ESPN has chosen to retain Sharpe, and he will make his usual weekly appearances on First Take with Stephen A. Smith and Molly Qerim beginning on Monday (Sharpe normally does not appear on the show on Thursdays and Fridays).

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Sharpe won three rings in his career - two with the Broncos and one with the Ravens - all in a four-year stretch between 1997-2000.

Sharpe is 56 years old and unmarried. He is one of the greatest tight ends of all time, having caught 815 passes for 10,060 yards and 62 touchdowns during his luminous career. He also contributed 62 receptions, 814 receiving yards and four touchdowns in 18 career playoff games.

Assuming he can put this incident behind him, Sharpe should continue being one of the most popular voices in sports media for the remainder of his four-year deal at ESPN.

