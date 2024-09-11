Key Takeaways Victor Wembanyama is a basketball phenomenon with impressive physical and mental abilities.

As a rookie, he had exceptional stats and won multiple awards in the NBA.

Shaquille O'Neal believes Wembanyama's jump shooting could hinder his dominance, contrasting his own playing style.

If scientists could create a human being who would dominate basketball — in the truest sense of the word — they would probably create Victor Wembanyama .

The 7-foot-4 Frenchman has every skill, whether physical, mental or intangible, you could ask for in an NBA player. At his size, he can put the ball on the floor and get to the basket, create his own shot or knock down a three. He can rebound, block shots, get his long arms into passing lanes and guard multiple players on the court simultaneously.

As a 20-year-old rookie with the San Antonio Spurs , Wembanyama averaged 21.4 points, 10.6 rebounds, 3.9 assists, 1.2 steals and a league-leading 3.6 blocks. He was unanimously named the 2024 NBA Rookie of the Year, was a member of the league's All-Defense First Team and finished second in Defensive Player of the Year voting.

He'll go ahead and grab that last award for the next several seasons (at least) if no one minds.

His physical tools alone will allow him to run roughshod over the league, but his mental makeup makes him even more intimidating.

There's one NBA legend, though, who sees a flaw in Wembanyama's game (that no one else sees) that he believes will keep him from being the dominant force he could truly be.

Victor Wembanyama Shoots Too Many Jumpers

According to Shaquille O'Neal, Wemby will never be dominant

On an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show (h/t Legion Hoops), O'Neal had an interesting Wembanyama take.

“I don't really think you can be dominant when you shoot jumpers a lot.”

Perhaps this is a case of semantics here.

According to Merriam-Webster's online dictionary, the first definition of the word dominant is "commanding, controlling, or prevailing over all others."

During his peak season of 1999-00 with the L.A. Lakers , Shaquille O'Neal averaged 29.7 points, 13.6 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 3.0 blocks while shooting 57.4 percent from the field. At 7-foot-1 and 325 pounds, Shaq was undoubtedly considered a dominant player.

Wembanyama is different, but this is also a quarter of a century later. Rather than being 325 pounds, the young Spurs star has an 8-foot wingspan. Rather than rule the paint with brute force as O'Neal did so effectively, Wembanyama rules it with a grace beguiling someone his size and with a length that forces opposing ballhandlers to literally stop, turn around and dribble back toward the three-point line.

When pairing the words "dominant" and "basketball," O'Neal certainly comes to mind. Outside of players like Wilt Chamberlain, who was simply bigger, faster and stronger than most of his opposition, Shaq will always be one of the most physically imposing players in NBA history.

But Wembanyama is equally imposing and dominant, just in different ways. And just because he carries the threat of a jump shot rather than needing to bang with centers down low on every possession doesn't make any bit of a difference.