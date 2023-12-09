Highlights The Philadelphia Eagles have signed linebacker Shaq Leonard to bolster their defense and provide depth at the middle linebacker position.

Leonard has been a star player for the Indianapolis Colts, earning First-Team All-Pro honors in 2018, 2020, and 2021.

Leonard's skill set includes making a significant number of tackles, rushing the passer, intercepting passes, and forcing fumbles, making him a well-rounded and impactful player for the Eagles' defense.

The Philadelphia Eagles are seemingly a team that has everything: a young franchise quarterback, a dynamic wide receiver duo, and a defense that can shut down the opposition on all levels. That doesn't mean that the team isn't trying to get better.

The Eagles recently lost linebacker Nakobe Dean to a Lisfranc injury. Dean had been starting at middle linebacker for the team, and the Eagles didn't have much depth there.

Fortunately for Philadelphia, Shaq Leonard was recently a surprise cut by the Indianapolis Colts. While the linebacker took a visit to the Dallas Cowboys, he eventually decided to sign with the Eagles. Here's how the move can help their defense remain near the top of the league.

Shaq Leonard was a star for the Colts

First-Team All-Pro 2018, 2020, 2021 - Second-Team All-Pro 2019

After scouting the South Carolina State superstar leading into the 2018 draft, the Colts made Shaq Leonard the 36th overall selection. Playing at a smaller college, he wasn't a household name to anyone besides draftniks, but he made his presence felt immediately.

In his first season in the league, Leonard led the NFL in tackles with 163, earning him Defensive Rookie of the Year honors. While surprisingly not selected for the Pro Bowl, Leonard was named a First-Team All-Pro.

That high-level play would continue for Leonard. He was a Second-Team All-Pro in 2019 and was back on the First Team in 2020 and 2021. He also made the Pro Bowl in all three seasons.

2022 was a lost campaign for Leonard as he missed the first part of the season while recovering from offseason back surgery. When he returned, Leonard suffered a broken nose and a concussion, leading to more missed time. After a setback with his prior back injury, the linebacker was placed on injured reserve for the remainder of the season.

In 2023, Leonard hoped to get back to being a force on the field. The Colts, however, limited his playing time. The team and Leonard mutually decided to part ways, making him a free agent. And on December 4, he chose to sign with Philadelphia.

He's been one of the best playmaking linebackers in the league for years

Since 2018: 12 INT (1st among ILBs), 16 FFs (1st among ILBs)

Leonard makes a tremendous amount of tackles. He led the league in combined tackles in 2018, finished 17th in 2019, was ninth in 2020, and finished 19th in 2021. But his game is about much more than just tackles.

Early in his career, the linebacker showed an ability to rush the passer, tallying seven sacks in 2018, five in 2019, and three in 2020. He has not recorded a sack since. The Eagles, however, already have a dominating front, which could allow Leonard to get back to attacking the quarterback.

Shaq Leonard Tackles Interceptions Forced Fumbles 2018 163 2 4 2019 121 5 2 2020 132 0 3 2021 122 4 8

Sometimes, players end up on defense because they don't catch the ball well, but that's not the case with Leonard. He has put up terrific interception totals for a linebacker, totaling 12 for his career thus far. His high came in 2019 when he picked off five passes.

The 28-year-old is also quite skilled at jarring the ball loose from runners. He led the NFL in forced fumbles during the 2021 season with eight. In his NFL career, Leonard has forced 17 fumbles and has recovered seven.

An inside linebacker like Leonard is just what the Eagles need

Eagles current ILBs: Nicholas Morrow, Zach Cunningham, Ben VanSumeren

The Eagles selected Nakobe Dean, who was an All-American at Georgia, in the third round of the 2022 NFL Draft. He mainly played special teams as a rookie but started this season as the team's starting middle linebacker. As mentioned, it was his foot injury that opened the door for the Eagles to sign Leonard.

The Eagles' new addition will likely be able to rack up massive tackle totals with his new team. The Philly defense features several superb defensive tackles in Jordan Davis, Fletcher Cox, and Jalen Carter. And with that trio doing so much damage on the inside, much of Leonard's job will just be cleaning up.

The Eagles also have a terrific secondary that features cornerbacks Darius Slay and James Bradberry and safeties Reed Blankenship and Kevin Byard. Their ability to cover will allow Leonard to freelance in the middle of the field, giving him plenty of opportunities to rack up interceptions and sacks.

Leonard's experience should allow him to be productive quickly

Leonard should see significant playing time immediately

Leonard likely had many teams from which to choose, but the two finalists were Dallas and Philadelphia. The linebacker said an important part of his decision was based on his relationship with Nick Sirianni. Before coming to Philadelphia, Sirianni, of course, was the Colts' offensive coordinator for three years, so he knows Leonard quite well.

Here's what the Eagles' head coach recently had to say about his new linebacker:

We still have confidence from the tape that he still can play, and he’s been a high-level player in this league for a very long time…He still has a knack to take the ball away and still has that knack to run and hit the ball carrier. Still has the length that he had to make throws hard in the passing lane.

With Dean out indefinitely, Leonard will have the opportunity to slide into the starting lineup very quickly, perhaps even as early as Sunday night when Philly takes on the Dallas Cowboys.

The Eagles are a Super Bowl contender, and that was likely a big part of his decision as well. As long as he can stay healthy, Leonard only makes the team that much stronger.

