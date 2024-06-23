Highlights Shaquille Leonard's NFL career took a downward turn due to injuries and playing time conflicts.

Despite a remarkable start to his career, Leonard is now a free agent.

Leonard is one of few players in recent years to go from HBCU to NFL stardom.

Three years ago, Shaquille Leonard was on top of the football world.

Four consecutive NFL All-Pro Teams. Three consecutive Pro Bowls. To top it all off, the richest contract for an outside linebacker in NFL history after he signed a five-year, $98.5 million contract extension with the Indianapolis Colts in August 2021.

Headed into the 2024 season, Leonard is a man without a team.

After various injuries kept him out for all but four games in 2022, after a slow recuperation from major back surgery along with a concussion and a broken nose, Leonard complained his way out of Indianapolis and was released by the Colts in November 2023. He finished the season with the Philadelphia Eagles on a one-year contract.

While Leonard — who went by the name Darius Leonard until 2022 — is actively pursuing a roster spot in 2024, he seems at peace with whatever happens next in his career. He's also still making it clear he wants to continue to play (via Indianapolis Star:)

If it happens, it happens. If it don't, it don't. I think throughout my career I've had a great career, even if I do step away from it. ... I'm enjoying life and just waiting on that opportunity.

If Leonard's career is truly over after six seasons — with the last two seasons as a non-factor or not playing at all — it would truly be one of the more puzzling career drop-offs for a defensive star in recent NFL history.

Shaquille Leonard: From HBCU to NFL Superstar

Leonard had over 100 tackles in each of his first four seasons in NFL.

Shaquille Leonard went from tiny Lake View, South Carolina (pop. 804) to a two-time MEAC Defensive Player of the Year at South Carolina State, an HBCU school, to a second-round pick in the 2018 NFL Draft by the Colts.

Leonard was a revelation from the moment he stepped on the field in the NFL. He earned NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year honors in 2018 after leading the NFL with 163 tackles in 2018 — he also led the NFL with a staggering eight forced fumbles in 2021.

What's even more incredible about Leonard's uber-dominant run through his first four seasons was that he was never truly healthy — he missed games due to injury in each of his first four seasons, including multiple games in 2019 and 2020.

After surgery to repair damaged nerves in his back following the 2021 season, Leonard went public with his frustrations over his playing time late in 2022, which led to his release. It also came after Leonard only collecting approximately $47 million of the $98.5 million from the contract extension he signed before the 2021 season.

Leonard finished 2023 playing five games with the Eagles, making three starts with 23 tackles and 1.0 sack.

