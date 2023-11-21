Highlights Shaq Leonard announced on Twitter that he has been waived by the Colts after publicly expressing dissatisfaction with playing time.

Leonard had a successful career with the Colts, earning a lucrative contract before being sidelined by a back injury following 2021 season.

Leonard is now a free agent and may find a new opportunity with another team, while the Colts save money by cutting him.

Former All-Pro Linebacker Darius "Shaq" Leonard took to Twitter on Tuesday to announce that he had been waived by the Indianapolis Colts after spending the first six seasons of his career with the team.

The move may come as a surprise to some, but Leonard had been vocal that he was unhappy with his lack of playing time of late, and considering he hasn't quite been the same dominant player he was before his back surgery, the Colts felt it made sense for both sides to cut ties now instead of the end of the season.

A closer look at Shaq Leonard's career

Shaq Leonard entered the NFL in 2018 as an underrated prospect out of South Carolina State, but immediately caught the attention of the league with high-level play early on in his career. He is one of nine rookies to ever record 100+ tackles, and he earned Defensive Rookie of the Year and First-Team All-Pro honors in his first NFL campaign. He would go on to earn All-Pro and Pro Bowl nods in each of the next three seasons as well.

The stellar play continued through the first four seasons of Leonard's career, and he was rewarded with a five-year, $99.25 million contract prior to his fourth season, making him the highest paid outside linebacker in the NFL.

Year Leonard Snap Count Pct 2018 98 2019 98 2020 93 2021 98 2022 42 2023 70

Unfortunately for Leonard, he sustained a back injury that required surgery at the end of the 2021 season which held him to just three games last year (part of the missed time was due to various other injuries as well). The hope in 2023 was that Leonard would be back to 100%, and while he has been healthy, there’s been a clear drop-off in play and therefore in snaps.

As a result, Leonard has largely operated as the Colts’ third linebacker behind Zaire Franklin and E.J. Speed. Because of this, Leonard has been fairly vocal in the media about wanting more playing time. Now, he'll have to try and find those snaps on another team.

What’s next for Leonard?

After being waived, Leonard will now hit the waiver wire where all 32 teams will have the option of picking him up on his current contract. Should a team decide to put a claim in, they would owe him $6.11 million for the rest of the season.

Due to how large Leonard’s contract was at the time of signing, it is most likely that he will go unclaimed, then find a team to sign with once he has hit the open market.

Potential fits could be signing with a contender like the Philadelphia Eagles, or getting back with Matt Eberflus, who was his defensive coordinator for four years in Indy, on the Chicago Bears. Despite Leonard seeming to have taken a step back in terms of his level of play following his back issue, he will likely find another opportunity in the NFL soon.

What this means for the Colts

For Indianapolis, the decision to cut Leonard saved the team a total of $55 million over the next three seasons. This will allow them a lot more cap flexibility as they look to continue their rebuild and acquire assets for rookie QB Anthony Richardson. However, they will be on the hook for $12 million in dead cap between this off-season and next.

Moving forward, the Colts defense, which has given up the seventh-most points and 10th-most yards so far in 2023, will rely much more heavily on the solid middle linebacker pairing of Speed and Franklin, two veterans who can do a little bit of everything. Undrafted second-year man Segun Olubi will take on the role of the rotational, third-string 'backer.

Franklin is the main man, having set a new Colts record last year with 167 combined tackles and leading the league in solo tackles through 11 weeks of the 2023 season, with 76. He almost never comes off the field, and he's a great asset to Indianapolis' run-stopping defense. Speed, on the other hand, is the best coverage linebacker of the group, and therefore becomes the most important in obvious passing situations.

On the field, the Colts won't be losing much considering how Leonard was playing and how many snaps he was getting, but what they did lose was an important locker room leader. Several current and former teammates shared their dismay with his release, and despite his disgruntled attitude towards the brass, he had always remained staunch in his support of his teammates.

