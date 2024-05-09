Highlights Denver Nuggets' Nikola Jokić wins MVP for the 3rd time in four years.

Shaquille O'Neal believes Shai Gilgeous-Alexander deserved the MVP award this year over Jokić and told the Nuggets star that directly.

O'Neal's opinion wasn't the widespread belief it seems, as Jokić was the MVP favorite for much of the latter part of the year.

Denver Nuggets big man Nikola Jokić was named NBA MVP on Wednesday night. It was his third time earning the honor in the past four years.

With the win, Jokić became just the ninth player in NBA history to win the award three times. Should he win a fourth, he'll join an elite group that includes four other members—Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Michael Jordan, LeBron James, and Bill Russell.

Jokić had another amazing season, nearly averaging a triple-double with 26.4 points, 12.4 rebounds, and 9.0 assists per game, all while leading the Nuggets to the No. 2 seed in the Western Conference. But despite Jokić's impressive numbers, one legendary big man believed that he was given the award over another more deserving player.

On Wednesday night's "Inside the NBA" on TNT, Shaquille O'Neal took issue with Jokić's win after it was announced.

"I don't like to rain on people's parade, but I'm not happy with this one," O'Neal said. "Congratulations to Joker. You are the best big man in the league. But based on everybody's criteria, my criteria, stats, No. 1 seed, which team has the better record — I thought Shai Gilgeous-Alexander deserved it."

"I thought, and again, no disrespect to Joker. Best big man in the league by far," O'Neal said. "But I thought Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, one of only a few players that had 30 points 50 times. Stat stuffer. Great season. His team is No. 1. Nobody expected them to be No. 1. I thought Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was going to win it."

Shaq Stood By His Bold Proclamation Even While Interviewing Jokić

O'Neal believes what he believes, and Jokić doesn't have a problem with it.

While O'Neal could have simply left his comments to the panel, the legendary big man did not shy away from sharing his feelings with Jokić as the TNT crew interviewed him after his win.

"I want you to hear it from me first," O'Neal told Jokić after offering his congratulations. "I thought that SGA should have been the MVP. That's no disrespect to you. Congratulations."

"We don't judge people here, so that's fine. That's your opinion," Jokić said with a laugh. "I think that there's a lot of players that deserve it."

While Jokić took home the hardware on Wednesday night, SGA might be the one to get the last laugh this postseason.

As things stand, Jokić's Nuggets are down 2–0 in their Western Conference semifinal series against the Minnesota Timberwolves, having dropped two home games to start the series. Meanwhile, Gilgeous-Alexander's Thunder won their series opener against the Dallas Mavericks on Tuesday night.

If both the Thunder and the Nuggets are able to battle their way out of the semifinals, Jokić and SGA could settle things once and for all in the Western Conference finals.