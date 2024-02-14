Highlights Shaquille O'Neal's jersey was retired by the Orlando Magic, despite leaving on bitter terms for the Lakers.

O'Neal's complicated history with the Magic included frustrations with coaching and the front office.

O'Neal has expressed interest in returning to Orlando in an executive role, showing that a part of him considers it home.

On a day that was 28 years in the making, the Orlando Magic retired Shaquille O’Neal’s jersey during halftime of their game with the Oklahoma City Thunder. Despite leaving the Magic on bitter terms for the Los Angeles Lakers during free agency in 1996, O’Neal became the first Magic player to officially have his jersey retired.

During his speech at the ceremony, O'Neal expressed gratitude to the Magic organization and fans

“I want to say thank you so much. I have many wonderful, wonderful, magical Magic memories. There's no other place I would have wanted to start my career. Orlando will forever have a special place in my heart. It's a real honor to be the first Orlando Magic player to have his jersey retired."-Shaquille O'Neal

O’Neal finished his short but illustrious Orlando career averaging 27.2 points, 12.5 rebounds, and 2.8 blocks per game, which are all top three in franchise history. Shaq also won the 1993 Rookie of the Year, in large part thanks to Orlando finishing 41-41 during his rookie season, a 20-win difference compared to the previous season. He appeared in the All-Star Game each year with the Magic and led the franchise to its first NBA Finals in the 1994-95 season, where they were ultimately swept by the Houston Rockets.

He was the first Magic player to have his jersey retired, although he will likely soon be joined by Dwight Howard, Nick Anderson, and Anfernee Hardaway.

O'Neal has a complicated history with the Magic

He left for the Lakers in free agency in 1996

O'Neal has a legacy as one of the greatest players ever and a top center in NBA history. He won four Finals, was a two-time scoring champion, and won the league MVP. However, most of his individual accomplishments came with the Lakers, and his early career was marked by frustrations with the Magic, coaching, and the front office.

O'Neal had a well-documented falling out with the Magic, which was not helped by the contract offered to him in the summer of 1996.He split for Los Angeles to team up with Kobe Bryant that year. After solidifying himself as one of the league's best players in Orlando, he would become one of the all-time greats with the Lakers, securing three titles.

Although there’s no debate that O'Neal was deserving of being the first Magic player to get his jersey retired, there is a lively debate about his standing on the all-time Magic list. Howard can make a legitimate claim, as both players led Orlando to its only Finals appearance, although neither one saw a banner come to East Florida.

O'Neal and Howard's Stats With Orlando Category O'Neal Howard G 295 621 PPG 27.2 18.4 REB 12.5 13.0 BLK 2.8 2.2 FG% 58.1% 57.7% Accolades 4x AS, ROTY, 3x All-NBA, scoring champ 6x AS, 3x DPOTY, 6x All-NBA, 4x REB champ, 2x BLK champ

Howard's case is centered around his three Defensive Player of the Year awards and his longevity in Orlando. However, O'Neal was Orlando's first superstar, and like Vince Carter for the Toronto Raptors, being the first star adds points to a legacy.

O'Neal wants to make amends

Hinted at coming back to Orlando in an executive role

Despite the tumultuous relationship between O'Neal and the Magic, it's clear that Orlando holds a soft spot in his heart. He was clearly emotional at the retirement ceremony, and with decades to ponder his relationship with his former team, it appears to be all love in Orlando.

“Thank you for giving me the opportunity to wear the blue and white as Orlando will always hold a special place in my heart. I will always be proud to be part of this Magic franchise. Thank you all,”- O’Neal, closing out his ceremony

O'Neal seems eager to return to Orlando, as most retirees dream of a life in Florida. O'Neal currently holds a high-profile job on the Inside the NBA show on TNT but has expressed interest in working with teams as an executive. He was a minority owner of the Sacramento Kings between 2013-2022, so he can clearly juggle his TV duties with managing and operating an NBA team.

In the middle of his speech, he issued a suggestion to the DeVos family, who has owned the team since 1991.

Whenever you want me to quit TNT and come back home, you give me a call. I'll be here in an instant."

If he is interested in a front office role, coaching, or partial ownership, that is yet to be seen, but despite his past with the Magic, it's clear that a part of him considers Orlando home.

O'Neal is clearly a basketball icon, as he joins Wilt Chamberlin and “Pistol” Pete Maravich as the only players in NBA history to have their jerseys retired by three organizations. The Magic join the Miami Heat and Lakers in retiring his number.