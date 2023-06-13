NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal is widely considered as one of the best players to play the game but is not worthy of a place in the top-three of those to play his position, believes NBA writer Mark Medina.

NBA Legend – Shaquille O’Neal

Playing for 6 teams across 19 seasons, the 1992 1st overall pick won four NBA championships, being an integral part of an L.A. Lakers team with Kobe Bryant that achieved the three-peat in 2000, 2001 and 2002.

His other NBA championship came with the Miami Heat in 2006, where alongside Dwyane Wade he helped lead the team to their first championship in franchise history.

The 8-x All-NBA first-team center has earned high praise from other NBA legends who played his position, including from Hakeem Olajuwon.

The only player in NBA history to record more than 200 blocks and 200 steals in the same season told The Players Tribune in 2016 that there will never be another player who has O’Neal’s unique combination of size and skill which made him such “a beast” on the court and left opposing defense’s helpless.

What did Mark Medina say about where Shaquille O’Neal ranks as one of the NBA’s all-time centers?

Despite a career so good that he received two jersey retirements with two different NBA teams, Medina doesn’t believe Shaquille deserves a top-3 spot in his list of greatest big men.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, the journalist said: “With Shaquille O'Neal, I have him behind 3 other big men.”

“Kareem Abdul Jabbar, who was the NBA’s all-time leading scorer until LeBron James surpassed him this season. Bill Russell, who had 11 championship rings and was one of the best defenders ever in the NBA and really knew how to elevate his teammates. Tim Duncan, who is considered a center/power forward, but he had more longevity and is considered a more consistent player.”

“I personally ranked him ahead of Hakeem Olajuwon, who some people think was the better player, but I gave Shaq the advantage because of his championship ring count, and the fact that he was a more dominant scorer.”

“Shaquille O'Neal had a lot of good success - the most dominant big man from a physical standpoint in the NBA…We're splitting atoms here - If you're considered in the top 10, you're considered a pretty good player.”

How does O’Neal compare with the likes of Abdul-Jabbar, Russell & Duncan?

Despite averaging 23.7 points, 10.9 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game throughout his career, it appeared that O’Neal elevated his game even further when it came to the playoffs, particularly in his stint with the L.A. Lakers.

As per Bleacher Report, O’Neal averaged 35.9 points, 15.2 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 2.9 blocks in the 15 NBA finals games that were played during the Lakers’ three-peat, but how exactly does he compare with those who Medina ranked above him?

It is universally acknowledged that Kareem Abdul-Jabbar is one of the greatest ever NBA players, period. Holding the record for being the league’s leading scorer set in 1984 before LeBron James finally surpassed him in the 2022-23 season, Abdul-Jabbar had a stellar 20-year career.

‘The Captain’ became a 6x NBA Champion with the Milwaukee Bucks and L.A. Lakers respectively, as well being a 6x MVP award winner. As per ESPN, throughout his career, he put up career-averages of 24.6 points, 7.9 rebounds and 3.6 assists.

Boston Celtics center, Bill Russell holds the record for the most NBA championship rings with 11 in 13 seasons, earning the nickname of ‘The Secretary of Defense’.

As per StatMuse, he posted career averages of 15.1 points, 22.5 rebounds and 4.3 assists per game in his illustrious, yet relatively short-lived career. Upon his passing in 2022 at the age of 88, the NBA announced that his No. 6 jersey would be retired across the entire league, in a gesture that is the first of its kind.

On the other hand, Tim Duncan isn’t even considered a center by some, with The Big Fundamental viewed more of a power forward. Nevertheless, Duncan played 20 seasons in the NBA, all with the San Antonio Spurs, winning 5x NBA titles, 3x Final’s MVP and 2x league MVP and boasts the argument for being one of most consistent players on the list. His career averages consisted of 19.0 points, 10.8 rebounds and 3.0 assists per game.

There will always be a contentious debate over whom the greatest center of all-time is, but what is undeniable is that Shaquille O’Neal had such a dominant career that frightened defenses all over the league, ultimately earning him the right to be ranked in the top-5 at the very minimum, if not higher, of all-time centers the NBA has ever seen.